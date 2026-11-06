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Serie A
team-logoTorino
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
team-logoLecce
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Where to watch Torino v Lecce on TV and via live stream: channels, date, kick-off time and line-ups

Serie A
Torino vs Lecce
Torino
Lecce

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Lecce, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

DAZN will broadcast Torino-Lecce live. Subscription and viewing options are listed below.

At the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Torino host Lecce in the 11th round of Serie A 2026/27. Both sides come into the fixture after disappointing results in the previous round.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost their last two league matches, first going down 3-1 at home to Como, then losing 2-0 away to Frosinone. Only a few weeks ago, they had put together three consecutive wins.

For Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce, the slump runs deeper. They have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, including a heavy 5-1 defeat at Frosinone and a 2-1 loss to Genoa in the previous round.

Injuries have left Abate without six players, while Di Francesco has five unavailable, limiting his options particularly in attack and midfield.

With Torino tenth and Lecce 14th, three points separate the sides. The result matters to both in the battle to avoid relegation and the race for European places.

The subscription options below show how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Torino vs Lecce Probable lineups

4-4-2
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
Formation
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
3-5-1-1
L. PerriL. PerriS. CocoS. CocoR. BelghaliR. BelghaliA. IsmajliA. IsmajliP. ComuzzoP. ComuzzoN. VlasicN. VlasicK. Fitz-JimK. Fitz-JimA. CacciamaniA. CacciamaniD. BragancaD. BragancaG. SimeoneG. SimeoneC. AdamsC. AdamsW. FalconeW. FalconeJ. SiebertJ. SiebertGabrielGabrielK. GasparK. GasparO. GandelmanO. GandelmanY. MalehY. MalehD. VeigaD. VeigaO. NgomO. NgomA. GalloA. GalloL. CoulibalyL. CoulibalyN. StulicN. Stulic
Lecce crest
Lecce
LEC
4-4-2
Torino

Starting XI

Lecce

Manager

  • I. Abate
  • E. Di Francesco

Torino are without Rolando Mandragora, Franco Israel, Niccolò Fortini, Ricardo Rodriguez, Rafik Belghali and Alessio Cacciamani through injury. Abate is expected to start Lucas Perri in goal, with Ardian Ismajli, Saul Coco and Pietro Comuzzo in defence. Nathan Patterson, Gvidas Gineitis, Daniel Bragança and Zakaria Aboukhlal are expected in midfield, with Nikola Vlasic behind the Adams-Simeone partnership.

Without Lassana Coulibaly, Willem Geubbels, Santiago Pierotti, Medon Berisha and Joel Monteiro through injury, Lecce have no suspended players. Di Francesco is expected to start Wladimiro Falcone in goal, with Corrie Ndaba, Tiago Gabriel, Jamil Siebert and Antonino Gallo in defence. Youssef Maleh, Oumar Ngom and Olaf Gorter are expected in midfield, with Danilo Veiga, Nikola Stulic and Konan N'Dri forming the front three.

Form

TOR

TOR - Form

UDI
W2-1
PAR
W0-3
MON
W3-2
COM
L1-3
FRC
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LEC

LEC - Form

BOL
L1-2
UDI
W0-3
JUV
L0-2
FRC
L5-1
GEN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Torino have won three and lost two of their last five Serie A matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their two defeats came in succession: a 3-1 home loss to Como followed by a 2-0 loss at Frosinone. Before that run, Abate's side beat Monza 3-2 and won 3-0 at Parma, showing a solidity they have lacked in recent weeks.

In their last five Serie A matches, Lecce have won once and lost four times, scoring five goals and conceding twelve. They come into this game after a 2-1 defeat to Genoa, preceded by a heavy 5-1 loss at Frosinone and a 2-0 defeat to Juventus. Their emphatic 3-0 win over Udinese remains the only bright spot in that spell. Di Francesco's side have gone four consecutive matches without a win.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

TorinoDrawLecce
2
1
2
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
2
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
FT
Serie A
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
1
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
2
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Torino won the most recent meeting 1-0 at home in Serie A on 1 February 2026. Across the last five meetings, each side has won twice, with the other match ending 0-0 in September 2024. Lecce won the last two meetings at the Via del Mare, by scores of 2-1 and 1-0.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
106222414+1020
W
W
D
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
104241413+114
W
W
W
L
W
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
104151416-213
L
L
W
W
W
11
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
12
CagliariCagliariCGL
10415915-613
L
L
L
L
D
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
103071121-109
L
L
L
W
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
10226815-78
W
D
L
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
UdineseUdineseUDI
101271123-125
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
10109620-143
L
L
L
W
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Torino sit tenth in Serie A, three points ahead of 14th-placed Lecce.

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