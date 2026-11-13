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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 Nov 13, 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands v Greece: TV channel and live streams

Fans in the Netherlands can watch the match live on Ziggo Go and Canal+. Use the links below to activate your subscription and stream the match.

Team news & squads

Virgil van Dijk and Brian Brobbey are unavailable for the Netherlands. Both have been deemed unfit for the international period, and neither has been replaced in the squad, leaving Xavi with 23 players available. Further details of the probable starting XI will follow closer to kick-off.

Greece have no confirmed injuries or suspensions at present, and coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to have his strongest squad available. Details of the probable starting XI will follow when available.

Recent form

The Netherlands have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently beat Serbia 2-1 on 4 October, having previously drawn 2-2 with Greece and won 2-1 away to Serbia in Belgrade. Their defeat in that run came against Morocco in the World Cup, when they went out on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Across the five matches, the Netherlands scored eight goals and conceded five.

Greece also have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Germany on 4 October, after a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands and an earlier 1-0 away win over Germany. Their only defeat in that run came in a friendly against Italy in June, which they lost 0-1. Greece scored five goals and conceded three across those matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The sides last met in the first leg of this Nations League campaign on 1 October 2026, drawing 2-2 in Athens. Across their five most recent meetings, the Netherlands have won twice, Greece once, and two matches have ended in draws. Earlier, in European Championship qualifying, the Netherlands won 3-0 at home in September 2023 and 1-0 away in October 2023.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Netherlands NED 4 2 2 0 7 5 +2 8 W D W D 2 Greece GRE 4 2 2 0 5 3 +2 8 D D W W 3 Germany GER 4 1 2 1 3 2 +1 5 D W L D 4 Serbia SER 4 0 0 4 3 8 -5 0 L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A, the Netherlands sit first and Greece are second.