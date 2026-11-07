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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 Nov 8, 2026 - 06:15 Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live via Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). Follow the links below to go straight to the service showing the match.

Team news & squads

With no reported injuries or suspensions, Robin Veldman has a full squad to choose from at sc Heerenveen. The expected line-up is: Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Seven Feyenoord players are out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to field the following XI: Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. No suspensions are listed.

Recent form

With four wins and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions, sc Heerenveen are in excellent form. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, Heerenveen beat Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Across those five matches, Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five.

Feyenoord's last five matches have brought one win, two draws and two defeats. Most recently, they lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

On 11 January 2026, the clubs last met in a 2-2 Eredivisie draw in Heerenveen. Before that, sc Heerenveen beat Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup (December 2025) and lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Of their last five meetings, Feyenoord won two, Heerenveen won two and one ended in a draw.

Standings

Feyenoord sit top of the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.