Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+19 | Please play responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content  | Publishing Principles
Eredivisie
team-logoSC Heerenveen
Abe Lenstra Stadion
team-logoFeyenoord
Watch it on Sportsnet
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
Assisted by

Where to watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
SC Heerenveen vs Feyenoord
SC Heerenveen
Feyenoord
Eredivisie

An overview of where to watch the match between sc Heerenveen and Feyenoord, along with the latest team news.

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from another part of the world where you may face geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) could help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
United StatesFubo
CanadaSportsnet
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
  • Connect to the server. Switch on your VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the rights-holding broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.
  • Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the stream and watch the match.
crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 12
Abe Lenstra Stadion

sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch sc Heerenveen v Feyenoord live via Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra). Follow the links below to go straight to the service showing the match.

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch here

ESPN Extra

ESPN Extra

Watch here

Team news & squads

SC Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
SC Heerenveen crest
SC Heerenveen
HEE
Formation
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-3-3
B. KlaverboerB. KlaverboerS. KerstenS. KerstenM. WillemsenM. WillemsenV. ZagaritisV. ZagaritisO. BraudeO. BraudeJ. TrenskowJ. TrenskowM. LindayM. LindayR. MeerveldR. MeerveldN. CourtensN. CourtensL. SmansL. SmansD. VenteD. VenteT. ErnstT. ErnstM. MarmolM. MarmolG. ReadG. ReadT. WatanabeT. WatanabeJ. LopezJ. LopezG. ZechielG. ZechielS. SteijnS. SteijnC. VanhoutteC. VanhoutteA. Hadj MoussaA. Hadj MoussaN. FerriN. FerriL. ValenteL. Valente
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
4-2-3-1
SC Heerenveen

Starting XI

Feyenoord

Manager

  • R. Veldman
  • G. van Bronckhorst

With no reported injuries or suspensions, Robin Veldman has a full squad to choose from at sc Heerenveen. The expected line-up is: Klaverboer, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis, Braude, Trenskow, Linday, Meerveld, Courtens, Smans and Vente.

Seven Feyenoord players are out injured: Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Tijme Wessels, Jakub Moder, Jivayno Zinhagel and Jerry St. Juste. Van Bronckhorst is expected to field the following XI: Ernst, Marmol, Read, Watanabe, Lopez, Zechiël, Steijn, Vanhoutte, Hadj Moussa, Ferri and Valente. No suspensions are listed.

Recent form

HEE

HEE - Form

PSV
L2-0
EXC
W4-0
HAA
W2-3
MAA
W0-2
NEC
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
FEY

FEY - Form

TEL
W3-4
BET
L1-0
PSV
D1-1
SIT
D1-1
INT
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

With four wins and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions, sc Heerenveen are in excellent form. Most recently, they beat NEC 1-0 at home in the Eredivisie. Before that, Heerenveen beat Excelsior Maassluis (0-2) in the KNVB Cup, ADO Den Haag (2-3 away) and Excelsior Rotterdam (4-0). Their only slip-up was a 2-0 home defeat to PSV. Across those five matches, Heerenveen scored ten goals and conceded five.

Feyenoord's last five matches have brought one win, two draws and two defeats. Most recently, they lost 0-3 to Inter Milan in the Champions League. Before that, Feyenoord drew with Fortuna Sittard (1-1) and PSV (1-1), lost to Real Betis (1-0) in Europe and beat Telstar in Heerenveen (3-4 away). They scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

SC HeerenveenDrawFeyenoord
2
1
2
Eredivisie
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
FT
KNVB Cup
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
2
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
3
FT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
0
FT
Eredivisie
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
0
FT
Eredivisie
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
3
SC Heerenveen badge
SC Heerenveen
HEE
0
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

On 11 January 2026, the clubs last met in a 2-2 Eredivisie draw in Heerenveen. Before that, sc Heerenveen beat Feyenoord 2-3 in the KNVB Cup (December 2025) and lost 1-0 at De Kuip in September 2025. Of their last five meetings, Feyenoord won two, Heerenveen won two and one ended in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
117403312+2125
D
D
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
117313013+1724
W
W
W
D
D
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
117223513+2223
W
D
L
W
L
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
117222810+1823
W
W
L
D
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
116232013+720
L
L
D
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
115421818019
D
W
D
D
W
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
115331913+618
W
W
W
L
W
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
114342624+215
L
D
L
W
W
9
CambuurCambuurCAM
114342322+115
W
W
D
W
D
10
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
113532327-414
L
W
L
D
D
11
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
113352026-612
W
L
W
D
L
12
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
113351931-1212
L
D
W
W
L
13
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
123361324-1112
D
W
D
W
L
14
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
112541719-211
L
D
D
D
D
15
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
113261628-1211
L
L
L
L
D
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
112361623-79
W
L
L
D
L
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
111371324-116
L
L
W
D
D
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
120391140-293
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Feyenoord sit top of the Eredivisie, while sc Heerenveen are seventh.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google