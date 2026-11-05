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Europa League
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
Stadion De Goffert
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
Falza Rivaldi
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Where to watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and recent form of both teams

TV Guide & Streaming
NEC Nijmegen vs Omonia Nicosia
NEC Nijmegen
Omonia Nicosia
Europa League

An overview of where you can watch the match between NEC and Omonia Nicosia, along with the latest team news.

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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99
Domestic Focus
OneSoccer

OneSoccer (via Fubo)

✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals

✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps

✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches

Monthly from$12.99
Total Europa Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN Canada

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Full-match on-demand replays and extended highlights

✅ Bundles UEFA Champions League and Conference

Monthly from$24.99
Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99
Domestic Focus
OneSoccer

OneSoccer (via Fubo)

✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals

✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps

✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches

Monthly from$12.99
Total Europa Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN Canada

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Full-match on-demand replays and extended highlights

✅ Bundles UEFA Champions League and Conference

Monthly from$24.99
Linear Integration
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live

✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds

✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app

Monthly from$24.99
crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Stadion De Goffert

NEC v Omonia Nicosia: TV channel and live streams

You can watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia live on Ziggo Sport or Ziggo Go. The options are listed below.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch it here

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Watch it here

Team news & squads

NEC Nijmegen vs Omonia Nicosia Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Schreuder

Dick Schreuder is preparing NEC for this Europa League match. The home side have yet to provide official information on injuries or suspensions, with more details expected closer to the match.

For Omonia Nicosia, coach Henning Berg has yet to announce his squad, and there are no confirmed absentees. The clubs have not yet released further team news.

Recent form

NEC

NEC - Form

LES
D1-1
SIT
D2-2
DZG
W2-4
GRO
D2-2
HEE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
BEN
L1-4
AEK
L2-0
AEL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Two draws, one win and two defeats make up NEC's last five matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, while their away win at Dinamo Zagreb (2-4) was the highlight of that run. NEC scored nine and conceded six across those five matches.

With two wins, one draw and two defeats, Omonia Nicosia have had a similar run. Their latest match brought a home win over AEL Limassol (2-0). But the heavy home defeat to Benfica (1-4) in the Europa League exposed the Cypriots' vulnerability at the highest level. Omonia scored seven and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

NEC and Omonia Nicosia have no previous head-to-head meetings on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

NEC sit 20th in the Europa League standings, while Omonia Nicosia are in 11th place.

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