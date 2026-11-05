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Europa League on TV

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Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Stadion De Goffert

NEC v Omonia Nicosia: TV channel and live streams

You can watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia live on Ziggo Sport or Ziggo Go. The options are listed below.

Team news & squads

Dick Schreuder is preparing NEC for this Europa League match. The home side have yet to provide official information on injuries or suspensions, with more details expected closer to the match.

For Omonia Nicosia, coach Henning Berg has yet to announce his squad, and there are no confirmed absentees. The clubs have not yet released further team news.

Recent form

Two draws, one win and two defeats make up NEC's last five matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, while their away win at Dinamo Zagreb (2-4) was the highlight of that run. NEC scored nine and conceded six across those five matches.

With two wins, one draw and two defeats, Omonia Nicosia have had a similar run. Their latest match brought a home win over AEL Limassol (2-0). But the heavy home defeat to Benfica (1-4) in the Europa League exposed the Cypriots' vulnerability at the highest level. Omonia scored seven and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

NEC and Omonia Nicosia have no previous head-to-head meetings on record.

Standings

NEC sit 20th in the Europa League standings, while Omonia Nicosia are in 11th place.