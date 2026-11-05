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Europa League
team-logoNEC Nijmegen
Stadion De Goffert
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
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Falza Rivaldi
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Where to watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
NEC Nijmegen vs Omonia Nicosia
NEC Nijmegen
Omonia Nicosia
Europa League

An overview of where you can watch the match between NEC and Omonia Nicosia, along with the latest team news.

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Europa League - Game Week 4
Stadion De Goffert

NEC v Omonia Nicosia broadcast: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. The viewing options are below.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch it here

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Watch it here

Team news & squads

NEC Nijmegen vs Omonia Nicosia Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Schreuder

Dick Schreuder is preparing NEC for this Europa League match, but no official injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. More details are expected as the match approaches.

For Omonia Nicosia, coach Henning Berg has yet to announce his squad, and there are no confirmed absentees. Updates will follow once the clubs release team news.

Recent form

NEC

NEC - Form

LES
D1-1
SIT
D2-2
DZG
W2-4
GRO
D2-2
HEE
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
BEN
L1-4
AEK
L2-0
AEL
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Across their last five matches, NEC have drawn twice, won once and lost twice. They most recently lost 1-0 to sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, while their 2-4 away win at Dinamo Zagreb was the highlight of that run. NEC scored nine goals and conceded six over those five games.

Omonia Nicosia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. They followed a heavy 1-4 home defeat to Benfica in the Europa League with a 2-0 home win over AEL Limassol in their latest match. Across the five games, Omonia scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head meetings

No previous meetings between NEC and Omonia Nicosia are on record.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, NEC sit 20th and Omonia Nicosia are 11th.

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