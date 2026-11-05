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Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Stadion De Goffert

NEC v Omonia Nicosia broadcast: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch NEC v Omonia Nicosia live on Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go. The viewing options are below.

Team news & squads

Dick Schreuder is preparing NEC for this Europa League match, but no official injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. More details are expected as the match approaches.

For Omonia Nicosia, coach Henning Berg has yet to announce his squad, and there are no confirmed absentees. Updates will follow once the clubs release team news.

Recent form

Across their last five matches, NEC have drawn twice, won once and lost twice. They most recently lost 1-0 to sc Heerenveen in the Eredivisie, while their 2-4 away win at Dinamo Zagreb was the highlight of that run. NEC scored nine goals and conceded six over those five games.

Omonia Nicosia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches. They followed a heavy 1-4 home defeat to Benfica in the Europa League with a 2-0 home win over AEL Limassol in their latest match. Across the five games, Omonia scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-head meetings

No previous meetings between NEC and Omonia Nicosia are on record.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, NEC sit 20th and Omonia Nicosia are 11th.