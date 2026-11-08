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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 Nov 8, 2026 - 14:00 Stadion Galgenwaard

FC Utrecht v NEC: TV channel and live stream

You can watch FC Utrecht v NEC live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+, Watch ESPN or ESPN Extra.

Team news & squads

FC Utrecht are without the injured Noah Ohio, Miliano Jonathans, Kevin Paredes and Victor Jensen. Correia is nevertheless likely to start Sergio Padt in goal behind Nikolas Panayiotou, Matisse Didden, Siebe Horemans and Arthur Zagre. Dani de Wit and Joris van Overeem are expected to play in central midfield.

For NEC, Dennis Geiger, Perr Schuurs and Tobias Storm are all out injured. Schreuder is likely to start Gonzalo Crettaz in goal, with Bryan Linssen and Tjaronn Chery in attack. Any updates on player availability will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

FC Utrecht have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 4-2 to Telstar in the Eredivisie, having previously beaten FC Twente (1-2) and Willem II (3-1).

NEC have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. They beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1 in their most recent match, in the Europa League. Their last Eredivisie outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to sc Heerenveen, following draws with FC Groningen (2-2) and Fortuna Sittard (2-2).

Head-to-head meetings

In their most recent meeting, in February 2026, NEC lost 1-3 at home to FC Utrecht. Utrecht have won three of the last five meetings, NEC have won one and the other ended in a draw. Utrecht scored eight goals across those five matches to NEC's four.

Standings

FC Utrecht sit 11th in the Eredivisie, while NEC are 14th.