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Eredivisie
team-logoFC Twente
De Grolsch Veste
team-logoAjax
Watch it on Sportsnet
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch FC Twente v Ajax: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Twente vs Ajax
FC Twente
Ajax
Eredivisie

An overview of where you can watch the match between FC Twente and Ajax, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 12
De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente vs Ajax: TV channel and live streams

You can watch FC Twente vs Ajax live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+ and Watch ESPN. The streaming options are below.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch it here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch it here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch it here

Team news & squads

FC Twente vs Ajax Probable lineups

4-3-3
FC Twente crest
FC Twente
TWE
Formation
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-3-3
J. DrommelJ. DrommelR. NijstadR. NijstadA. AdelgaardA. AdelgaardB. van RooijB. van RooijR. PropperR. PropperY. TahaY. TahaT. van den BeltT. van den BeltR. ZerroukiR. ZerroukiD. RotsD. RotsW. WeghorstW. WeghorstS. OerjasaeterS. OerjasaeterM. ter StegenM. ter StegenO. WijndalO. WijndalA. BouwmanA. BouwmanY. BaasY. BaasL. RosaL. RosaJ. MokioJ. MokioY. BissoumaY. BissoumaO. GloukhO. GloukhT. ArokodareT. ArokodareD. KlaassenD. Klaassenteam-logoA. Ouazane
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
4-3-3
FC Twente

Starting XI

Ajax

Manager

  • J. van den Brom
  • Michel

FC Twente coach John van den Brom cannot call on Max Bruns, Lars Unnerstall, Stav Lemkin or Filip Thorvaldsen because of injuries. The club have reported no suspensions and will confirm the final line-up closer to kick-off.

With Julian Brandt sidelined after going off with a hamstring injury last week, Ajax coach Michel is also without longer-term absentees Kasper Dolberg, Anton Gaaei, Oliver Edvardsen and Simon Adingra. Further updates on Ajax's line-up are expected as the match approaches.

Recent form

TWE

TWE - Form

UTR
L1-2
LRI
W1-4
AZ
W0-2
EXC
W0-9
PAF
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AJX

AJX - Form

GRO
W2-5
ATA
W2-0
SPA
W1-2
AZ
W1-0
MID
W1-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Twente have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing just once. They most recently beat Pafos 3-1 in the Conference League on 5 November, after thrashing Excelsior Rotterdam 9-0 in the Eredivisie. Twente scored sixteen goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Across their last five matches in all competitions, Ajax have also won four and have not lost in the Eredivisie. They most recently beat FC Midtjylland 6-1 in the Conference League on 5 November. Earlier, the Amsterdam side beat AZ 1-0 and Atalanta 2-0. Ajax scored eleven goals and conceded four over those five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

FC TwenteDrawAjax
1
1
3
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
1
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
2
FT
Eredivisie
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
2
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
3
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
0
FT
Eredivisie
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
2
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FT
Eredivisie
Ajax badge
Ajax
AJX
2
FC Twente badge
FC Twente
TWE
1
FT
7Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Ajax won the clubs' most recent meeting 2-1 in Amsterdam in the Eredivisie on 4 April 2026. Before that, Twente beat Ajax 2-3 at home in October 2025. Ajax have won three of their last five Eredivisie meetings, while Twente have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
117403312+2125
D
D
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
117313013+1724
W
W
W
D
D
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
117223513+2223
W
D
L
W
L
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
117222810+1823
W
W
L
D
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
116232013+720
L
L
D
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
115421818019
D
W
D
D
W
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
115331913+618
W
W
W
L
W
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
114342624+215
L
D
L
W
W
9
CambuurCambuurCAM
114342322+115
W
W
D
W
D
10
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
113532327-414
L
W
L
D
D
11
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
113352026-612
W
L
W
D
L
12
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
113351931-1212
L
D
W
W
L
13
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
123361324-1112
D
W
D
W
L
14
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
112541719-211
L
D
D
D
D
15
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
113261628-1211
L
L
L
L
D
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
112361623-79
W
L
L
D
L
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
111371324-116
L
L
W
D
D
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
120391140-293
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Fourth in the Eredivisie, FC Twente sit two places behind Ajax in second.

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