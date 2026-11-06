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Serie A - Game Week 11 Nov 7, 2026 - 09:00 Unipol Domus

DAZN will broadcast Cagliari v Frosinone exclusively and holds the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. Here are the options for subscribing and watching live.

At Cagliari's Unipol Domus, Fabio Pisacane's side face Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone in a Serie A matchday 11 fixture between two teams in sharply contrasting form.

Cagliari have lost four of their last five league matches, a run that has pushed the Sardinian side towards the lower reaches of the table and left confidence dwindling by the matchday.

By contrast, Frosinone have been one of the early season's most convincing surprise packages. They sit sixth with 20 points from ten matches, a return that reflects the solidity of Alvini's project.

The visitors will, however, miss Antonio Raimondo. The centre-forward had scored 8 goals in the first ten matches to become one of the league's most prolific scorers, but he was injured in the last match against Torino and will miss the trip to Sardinia.

Pisacane must also contend with a growing injury list, while Adam Obert's suspension further complicates his defensive plans. M'Bala Nzola, who has scored in recent matches, remains Cagliari's main attacking focal point.

For details on how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream, read on.

Team news

Fabio Pisacane is without Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Alieu Fadera and Alessandro Deiola through injury, while Adam Obert is suspended. Cagliari's likely starting XI has Caprile in goal, with Sugawara, Rodriguez, Zé Pedro and Aurelio in defence. Adopo, Romano and Fazzini form the midfield, with Maldini in attacking midfield behind Nzola and Mendy.

Frosinone welcome back almost all their players, but Florian Grillitsch and Antonio Raimondo remain unavailable. Raimondo went off injured in the 2-0 win over Torino. Alvini is expected to start Palmisani in goal, with Bracaglia, Monterisi, Calvani and Tchato in defence, Calò and Masini in central midfield, Ghedjemis, Schmid and Kvernadze in attacking midfield, and Birligea up front in place of Raimondo.

Recent form

Without a win in their last five Serie A matches, Cagliari have drawn one and lost four. Their latest outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Lazio, after a 4-2 loss to Roma. They have scored 8 goals and conceded 14 across those five matches, underlining their defensive difficulties.

Frosinone have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five Serie A matches, scoring 16 goals and conceding 8. A 2-0 win over Torino followed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Lecce. Aside from the 3-0 defeat to Napoli, the 4-4 draw against Atalanta is their only result other than a win in that period.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in September 2025, when Cagliari beat Frosinone 4-1 in the Coppa Italia. Across the five previous meetings available, Cagliari have two wins to Frosinone's one, with two draws. Other notable results include Frosinone's 3-1 Serie A win in January 2024 and Cagliari's 4-3 home win in October 2023.

League table

Frosinone sit sixth in Serie A, while Cagliari are 12th in the overall table.