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Europa League
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoFerencvaros
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Where to watch AC Milan v Ferencvaros: streaming, TV channels, date, time and line-ups

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros
AC Milan
Europa League
Ferencvaros

How to watch the Europa League match between AC Milan and Ferencvaros, including kick-off time and team news

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
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Hong KongNow Player
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Europa League - Game Week 4
San Siro

Sky Sport will broadcast AC Milan v Ferencvaros live, with NOW streaming the match. Here's how to follow it.

Back at San Siro, AC Milan face Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage. Milan are looking for consistency after an intense week on the domestic front.

Victory in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter restored Ruben Amorim's confidence and lifted spirits. Milan won 3-1, with Diego Moreira scoring one goal and providing two assists in a performance of great intensity that revived the club's ambitions.

That win followed a heavy 4-2 home defeat by Bologna. Amorim has already warned the fans that difficult moments will return and the team have yet to find the right consistency.

Ferencvaros arrive in Milan in good form in the Hungarian league, with three wins in their last four First Division matches. They have shown they can compete in the Europa League too, beating Viktoria Plzen and Torreense in their last two European outings.

AC Milan sit 24th in the Europa League standings, while Ferencvaros are fourth. Whatever their respective strengths, both sides have plenty at stake in the race to qualify.

Details on how to watch the match live on TV and via streaming are below.

Team news

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Ruben Amorim has not yet announced AC Milan's official line-up or list of unavailable players. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Ferencvaros manager Balazs Borbely has also not announced any unavailable or suspended players. We will add any squad updates in the coming hours.

Form

MIL

MIL - Form

ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
BOL
L2-4
INT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FTC

FTC - Form

VPL
W2-1
KIS
D1-1
TOR
W4-1
BUD
W5-0
PAK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

AC Milan have won three and lost two of their last five matches across Serie A and the Europa League. Their most recent outing was the 3-1 derby win over Inter, preceded by a 4-2 home defeat by Bologna. Milan have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in that period, a record that reflects their inconsistent form. They also won 2-0 away to Udinese in the league.

Ferencvaros have taken four positive results from their last five games. They beat Paksi SE 2-0 in their most recent league match and won 4-1 against Torreense in the Europa League. Across those five matches, they have scored 14 goals and conceded three, with their only draw coming against Kisvarda.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between AC Milan and Ferencvaros. We will add further information when it becomes available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the overall Europa League standings, AC Milan are 24th and Ferencvaros are fourth.

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