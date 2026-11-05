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Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 San Siro

Sky Sport will broadcast AC Milan v Ferencvaros live, with NOW providing a stream. Here's how to follow the match.

Back at San Siro, AC Milan face Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage as they look for consistency after an intense week on the domestic front.

Victory in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter restored Ruben Amorim's confidence and morale. His side won 3-1 with an intense display, while Diego Moreira scored a goal and provided two assists on an evening that revived Milan's ambitions.

Before the derby, however, AC Milan suffered a heavy 4-2 home defeat to Bologna. Amorim has already warned fans that difficult moments will return and the team still need to find consistency.

Ferencvaros arrive in Milan in good form in their Hungarian league, having won three of their last four First Division matches. The Hungarian side have also shown they can compete in the Europa League, beating Viktoria Plzen and Torreense in their last two European outings.

With AC Milan 24th and Ferencvaros fourth in the Europa League standings, both sides have plenty at stake in the race to qualify, regardless of their respective strengths.

You can find details of how to watch live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

Ruben Amorim has not yet announced AC Milan's official line-up or their list of unavailable players. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

For Ferencvaros, manager Balazs Borbely has likewise not announced any unavailable or suspended players. We will add any updates on his available squad in the coming hours.

Recent form

Across their last five matches in Serie A and the Europa League, AC Milan have recorded three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 derby win over Inter, preceded by a 4-2 home defeat to Bologna. Milan have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in that period, figures that reflect their inconsistent form. They also won 2-0 away to Udinese in the league.

Ferencvaros go into the match with four positive results from their last five games. They beat Paksi SE 2-0 in their most recent league fixture and recorded a 4-1 win over Torreense in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Ferencvaros have scored 14 goals and conceded three, with their only draw coming against Kisvarda.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between AC Milan and Ferencvaros. We will add further information as soon as it becomes available.

Standings

AC Milan are currently 24th in the overall Europa League standings, while Ferencvaros are fourth.