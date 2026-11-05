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Europa League
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoFerencvaros
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Where to watch AC Milan v Ferencvaros: live stream, TV channels, date, kick-off time and line-ups

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros
AC Milan
Europa League
Ferencvaros

How to watch the Europa League match between AC Milan and Ferencvaros, including kick-off time and team news

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  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
San Siro

Sky Sport will broadcast AC Milan v Ferencvaros live, with NOW providing a stream. Here's how to follow the match.

Back at San Siro, AC Milan face Ferencvaros in the Europa League group stage as they look for consistency after an intense week on the domestic front.

Victory in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter restored Ruben Amorim's confidence and morale. His side won 3-1 with an intense display, while Diego Moreira scored a goal and provided two assists on an evening that revived Milan's ambitions.

Before the derby, however, AC Milan suffered a heavy 4-2 home defeat to Bologna. Amorim has already warned fans that difficult moments will return and the team still need to find consistency.

Ferencvaros arrive in Milan in good form in their Hungarian league, having won three of their last four First Division matches. The Hungarian side have also shown they can compete in the Europa League, beating Viktoria Plzen and Torreense in their last two European outings.

With AC Milan 24th and Ferencvaros fourth in the Europa League standings, both sides have plenty at stake in the race to qualify, regardless of their respective strengths.

You can find details of how to watch live on TV and via streaming below.

Team news

AC Milan vs Ferencvaros lineups

4-4-1-1
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Formation
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
4-2-3-1
L. TorrianiL. TorrianiK. De WinterK. De WinterD. BartesaghiD. BartesaghiF. TerraccianoF. TerraccianoS. DiawaraS. DiawaraA. RabiotA. RabiotO. HutchinsonO. HutchinsonA. JashariA. JashariA. CisseA. CisseY. MusahY. MusahG. RamosG. RamosD. DibuszD. DibuszA. OsvathA. OsvathCaduCaduM. GomezM. GomezT. RaemaekersT. RaemaekersM. BeroM. BeroK. ZachariassenK. ZachariassenA. NagyA. NagyM. CorbuM. CorbuV. BirmancevicV. BirmancevicL. JosephL. Joseph
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
4-4-1-1
AC Milan

Starting XI

Ferencvaros

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • B. Borbely

Ruben Amorim has not yet announced AC Milan's official line-up or their list of unavailable players. We will update the information as soon as it becomes available ahead of kick-off.

For Ferencvaros, manager Balazs Borbely has likewise not announced any unavailable or suspended players. We will add any updates on his available squad in the coming hours.

Recent form

MIL

MIL - Form

ATA
W3-2
BOU
L3-0
UDI
W0-2
BOL
L2-4
INT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FTC

FTC - Form

VPL
W2-1
KIS
D1-1
TOR
W4-1
BUD
W5-0
PAK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Across their last five matches in Serie A and the Europa League, AC Milan have recorded three wins and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 derby win over Inter, preceded by a 4-2 home defeat to Bologna. Milan have scored 11 goals and conceded 10 in that period, figures that reflect their inconsistent form. They also won 2-0 away to Udinese in the league.

Ferencvaros go into the match with four positive results from their last five games. They beat Paksi SE 2-0 in their most recent league fixture and recorded a 4-1 win over Torreense in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Ferencvaros have scored 14 goals and conceded three, with their only draw coming against Kisvarda.

Previous meetings

No data is available on previous meetings between AC Milan and Ferencvaros. We will add further information as soon as it becomes available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
431081+710
D
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
431093+610
D
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
430164+29
W
L
W
W
7
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
421193+67
W
W
D
L
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
10
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
12
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
13
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420253+26
W
W
L
L
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
420265+16
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
LyonLyonOL
420257-26
L
L
W
W
17
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
412153+25
D
L
D
W
18
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
41213305
D
W
D
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
411286+24
L
D
L
W
20
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
411245-14
D
L
W
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
411246-24
D
L
W
L
23
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
24
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
411259-44
L
W
D
L
25
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411237-44
L
D
L
W
26
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
27
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

AC Milan are currently 24th in the overall Europa League standings, while Ferencvaros are fourth.

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