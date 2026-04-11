What does the Moroccan have to do with Griezmann? … Bernabéu demands: Who has stolen Real Madrid’s soul?

In his article “Real Madrid is no longer Real Madrid”, Spanish journalist Juan Ignacio Gallardo paints a bleak picture of the club, arguing that the team has lost part of its historic identity built on dominance and determination.

In his piece for Marca, he argues that the defeat to Girona is not a one-off result but a symptom of a deeper crisis within the club’s technical and administrative structure, where a lack of clear vision and internal power struggles are fuelling uncertainty.

He argues that the club’s habitual reliance on comebacks masks deeper issues of preparation and complacency, and suggests that a side once renowned for grinding out victories on sheer will now subsists on the fumes of past glory.

The article reads:

“Another setback for Real Madrid, this time against Girona, has left the Santiago Bernabéu buzzing with anger, disappointment and confusion.”

Supporters, used to seeing their side dominate, now ask why performances have slipped and the club’s famed character seems to have frayed. Glances darted toward the bench, demanding explanations from the coaching staff, yet only silence met them.

Media reports then linked the club with a new sporting director, a move Real Madrid swiftly and categorically denied.

The club rejected the reports, pointing to its six Champions League titles in a decade as proof of effective management. Yet the current slump invites fresh scrutiny of that very system.

Concurrently, internal sources report a dual leadership dynamic between General Manager José Ángel Sánchez and Moroccan adviser Anas Lagrairi, who serves as President Florentino Pérez’s right-hand man.

Lagrairi does not hold an official position, but his considerable behind-the-scenes influence has complicated his relationship with Sánchez and prompted questions about the current leadership balance.

"This inconsistency in decision-making, coupled with the team’s fluctuating form, is raising concerns about Real Madrid’s future in a season that appears headed for a trophy-less finish. Following their exit from the Cup and a dip in La Liga form, the Champions League is their last hope of salvaging the campaign, but even that path looks fraught with risk."

Over-reliance on the “remontada” has become a recurring pattern in recent years, which some analysts describe as excessive optimism or the behaviour of students who have not done their homework on time. The “miracles” that once propelled them to glory were exceptions forged by team spirit in rare moments, not a formula that can be counted on indefinitely.”

Today, the club stands at a crossroads: a glorious past built on confidence and consistency versus a turbulent present lacking clear vision and balanced management. Fans demand answers, the stadium murmurs with questions, yet the dugout remains eerily silent.