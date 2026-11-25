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Independent Football Regulator chair David Kogan has vowed that his organisation will take on Manchester City's owners if the club's guilty verdict is upheld, insisting City's size will make no difference. The watchdog has the power to remove directors and even force a sale, while the Premier League interrupted the MPs' hearing with "furious messages".

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Kogan ready to take on City

Kogan told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Wednesday that the regulator "will absolutely have the stomach" to take on City's owners and could force a sale in the most serious cases. City, found guilty of 114 Premier League rule breaches in September, have appealed, while rival clubs have agreed to cover legal fees if sponsors sue.

He added: "Forget the name of the club. Forget the size of the club. Forget the scale of the issue. We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size."

Owners could be forced out

As reported by The Times, Kogan also outlined the sanctions available, telling MPs: "If you look at the specific sanctions we can impose, we have everything from deciding there is not sufficient evidence to take any action or removing them as directors and from any involvement with the club or English football going forward."

The regulator's chief executive Richard Monks explained that an owner deemed unsuitable would be given time to sell, before a third party is appointed to oversee the sale. "If that price is under what the owner is prepared to sell [for], so be it," he said.

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Premier League interrupt hearing

The session was halted when committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage said she had received messages from the Premier League over her earlier claim that the league had spent around £500 million on legal costs in the City case. "Can I just intervene and just say that the Premier League is desperate for me to say that they haven't spent £500m fighting the Man City case," she said.

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She added: "I'm saying it because I am getting furious messages from the Premier League to tell you that." Kogan joked: "I have to say, I didn't realise this was an interactive session."

City appeal set for December

City's appeal hearing is set to take place in mid-December, with a verdict expected in the new year, and the regulator is likely to launch its own assessment of the club's owners and directors should the appeal fail.

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The Premier League rulebook allows sanctions ranging from a points deduction to expulsion. In the meantime, Enzo Maresca's side face a crucial trip to leaders Arsenal on Sunday.