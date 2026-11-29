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Andoni Iraola admitted Liverpool were "a little bit sloppy" as his first Merseyside derby ended in a 1-1 draw at Everton on Sunday. Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning early opener was cancelled out by a Jeremie Frimpong own goal, and the Liverpool boss insisted a point was not good enough after his side failed to make the most of the chances they created.

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Iraola frustrated by derby draw

Iraola was left frustrated after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Szoboszlai gave the Reds the perfect start with a superb strike inside five minutes, teed up by Florian Wirtz, but Frimpong sliced a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall free-kick into his own net midway through the first half.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, as reported by Sky Sports, Iraola said: "I think it is not a good result for us. We had the most chances to win the game, the point is not good for us."

'We lacked a bit of freshness'

Iraola pointed to a lack of sharpness, with Alexander Isak steering his best chance wide before the break. He added: "We were not clean in the touches. We had situations and inside the box with finishes, the contacts were not clean. We lacked a bit of freshness.

"You can see in the quality of the last things, it has an effect. We were a little bit sloppy with the ball. We lacked this and it made a difference. Alex [Isak] had a great chance. It is a shame; it was a good opportunity for us. We wanted to win."

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Szoboszlai echoes his manager

Szoboszlai, who shone at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, shared his manager's frustration, telling TNT Sports: "It is two points lost. We didn't play our best football but I think we deserved to win. We had the chances and have to finish them.

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"We can't let them come into the game after leading. We keep on going. We can achieve everything. Everything is hard work, we can't be sloppy like in the first half. We have to be there from the first moment to the last."

Liverpool stay fourth

The draw ended Liverpool's run of four straight Premier League away wins and leaves them fourth in the table. Iraola will want a quick response after his side's winning momentum was halted just as they appeared to have recovered from back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Fenerbahce.