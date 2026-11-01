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DFB Pokal Frauen
team-logoVfL Wolfsburg
team-logoTSG 1899 Hoffenheim
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Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
DFB Pokal Frauen

VfL Wolfsburg play TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Women’s DFB Cup. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

crest
DFB Pokal Frauen - 1/8

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim kick off at 18:00 on 02.11.2026.

How to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live today: TV and live stream

WOW will show the match live. You can find all the live-streaming options below.

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Recent form

Wolfsburg head into this cup match with four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat 1. FC Köln 3-0 in the Bundesliga, after a 5-0 win over Mainz 05. Across those five matches, Wolfsburg scored 17 goals and conceded just three. Their only defeat in that run came against Hoffenheim in September.

Four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches is also Hoffenheim's record. They most recently lost 3-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, having previously beaten Mainz 3-1 and won 2-1 at Nürnberg. Hoffenheim also beat Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

WOB

WOB - Form

HOF
L2-1
SAD
W0-6
HSV
W2-1
M05
W0-5
FCK
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HOF

HOF - Form

WOB
W2-1
GFT
W1-4
FCN
W1-2
M05
W3-1
SVW
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Form

WOB

WOB - Form

HOF
L2-1
SAD
W0-6
HSV
W2-1
M05
W0-5
FCK
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HOF

HOF - Form

WOB
W2-1
GFT
W1-4
FCN
W1-2
M05
W3-1
SVW
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

VfL WolfsburgDrawTSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3
0
2
Bundesliga
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim badge
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOF
2
VfL Wolfsburg badge
VfL Wolfsburg
WOB
1
FT
Bundesliga
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim badge
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOF
0
VfL Wolfsburg badge
VfL Wolfsburg
WOB
1
FT
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg badge
VfL Wolfsburg
WOB
2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim badge
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOF
1
FT
Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg badge
VfL Wolfsburg
WOB
2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim badge
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOF
1
FT
DFB Pokal Frauen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim badge
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
HOF
1
VfL Wolfsburg badge
VfL Wolfsburg
WOB
0
FT
6Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: The tables

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