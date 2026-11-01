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VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim kick off at 18:00 on 02.11.2026.

How to watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live today: TV and live stream

WOW will show the match live. You can find all the live-streaming options below.

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Recent form

Wolfsburg head into this cup match with four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat 1. FC Köln 3-0 in the Bundesliga, after a 5-0 win over Mainz 05. Across those five matches, Wolfsburg scored 17 goals and conceded just three. Their only defeat in that run came against Hoffenheim in September.

Four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches is also Hoffenheim's record. They most recently lost 3-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, having previously beaten Mainz 3-1 and won 2-1 at Nürnberg. Hoffenheim also beat Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, they scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Form

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: The tables