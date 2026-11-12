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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoTurkiye
Gursel Aksel Stadium
team-logoBelgium
Watch it on DAZN
Celine Abrahams
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Watch Turkey vs Belgium live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Turkiye vs Belgium
UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye
Belgium

Turkey play Belgium in UEFA Nations League A. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Turkey vs Belgium: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Gursel Aksel Stadium

Turkey host Belgium at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir in a Nations League Group 1 clash in League A. Both sides need points in the relegation battle.

After losing all four Nations League matches, Sergen Yalcin's Turkey sit bottom without a point. A 3-1 defeat to Italy most recently exposed their continuing defensive weaknesses.

Belgium sit third with six points from four matches. Mark van Bommel must steady his side after a heavy 4-1 defeat to France. Their clear 3-0 win over Turkey at the beginning of October remains their most positive result of recent weeks.

With Italy leading the group on seven points, behind France on ten, Belgium need points to keep in touch with the teams above them and maintain their lead over Turkey.

Turkey urgently need their first win of this Nations League campaign to avert direct relegation. Belgium need an away win to stay in the race for second place.

Turkey and Belgium: recent results

Four straight Nations League defeats have left Turkey searching for answers. Yalcin's side most recently lost 3-1 to Italy, having previously suffered a 3-0 defeat to Belgium. Their only win in their last five competitive matches was a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup. Across four Nations League games, Turkey have scored only two goals and conceded nine.

Belgium have won two and lost three of their last five matches, most recently falling 4-1 to France. Their 3-0 win over Turkey and 2-0 away result against Italy show what they can do. They scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

TUR

TUR - Form

USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BEL

BEL - Form

ESP
L2-1
ITA
W0-2
FRA
L0-1
TUR
W3-0
FRA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Turkey vs Belgium: line-ups

Turkiye vs Belgium lineups

4-2-3-1
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Formation
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
4-3-3
U. CakirU. CakirM. DemiralM. DemiralO. AydinO. AydinF. KadiogluF. KadiogluO. KabakO. KabakI. YuksekI. YuksekB. YilmazB. YilmazY. AkgunY. AkgunO. KokcuO. KokcuA. GulerA. GulerE. UnalE. UnalS. LammensS. LammensN. NgoyN. NgoyT. CastagneT. CastagneB. MecheleB. MecheleM. De CuyperM. De CuyperK. De BruyneK. De BruyneY. TielemansY. TielemansN. RaskinN. RaskinJ. DokuJ. DokuC. De KetelaereC. De Ketelaereteam-logoD. Moreira
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
4-2-3-1
Turkiye

Starting XI

Belgium

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Yalcin
  • M. van Bommel
Turkiye

Injuries and Suspensions

Belgium

Turkey vs Belgium: form

TUR

TUR - Form

USA
W3-2
FRA
L0-1
ITA
L1-4
BEL
L3-0
ITA
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BEL

BEL - Form

ESP
L2-1
ITA
W0-2
FRA
L0-1
TUR
W3-0
FRA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Turkey vs Belgium: head-to-head record

Head to Head

TurkiyeDrawBelgium
1
2
2
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
3
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
3
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
1
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Turkey vs Belgium: the tables

Grp. 1

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
431072+510
W
D
W
W
2
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
530286+29
W
L
W
L
W
3
ItalyItalyITA
421185+37
W
D
W
L
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
5005313-100
L
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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