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Europa League on TV
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: kick-off time
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: TV channel and live stream
Torreense and Ararat Armenia: recent results
Torreense have won one, drawn one and lost three of their past five competitive matches. They drew 0-0 with Portimonense last time out. In Europe, Ferencvaros beat them 4-1 and Sunderland won 2-1. Across those five matches, Torreense scored three goals and conceded seven.
Ararat Armenia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, most recently beating Gandzasar 3-0. In the Europa League, they lost 4-0 to AZ Alkmaar and 3-1 to Bialystok. Their Armenian league form has been steadier: three wins and no defeats.
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: line-ups
Torreense vs Ararat Armenia Probable lineups
Manager
- L. Tralhao
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: form
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: head-to-head record
Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
L
W
W
|12
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|6
L
W
W
|14
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|4
W
D
L
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|4
D
L
W
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|4
L
D
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
W
D
L
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
W
D
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
D
L
W
|22
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|+1
|3
W
L
L
|23
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
W
L
L
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
L
W
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
W
L
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|1
L
D
L
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L