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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 15:00 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: TV channel and live stream

Torreense and Ararat Armenia: recent results

Torreense have won one, drawn one and lost three of their past five competitive matches. They drew 0-0 with Portimonense last time out. In Europe, Ferencvaros beat them 4-1 and Sunderland won 2-1. Across those five matches, Torreense scored three goals and conceded seven.

Ararat Armenia have won three and lost two of their last five matches, most recently beating Gandzasar 3-0. In the Europa League, they lost 4-0 to AZ Alkmaar and 3-1 to Bialystok. Their Armenian league form has been steadier: three wins and no defeats.

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: line-ups

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: form

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: head-to-head record

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: the tables