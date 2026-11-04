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Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 15:00 Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa

Torreense and Ararat Armenia kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia live today: TV channel and live stream

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: Recent results

Torreense have won one, drawn one and lost three of their past five competitive matches. They drew their most recent game against Portimonense 0-0. In European competition, they suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat against Ferencvaros and a 1-2 defeat against Sunderland. Across those five matches, Torreense scored three goals and conceded seven.

In their last five matches, Ararat Armenia have won three and lost two. They beat Gandzasar 3-0 in their most recent game. In the Europa League, Ararat lost 0-4 against AZ Alkmaar and 1-3 against Bialystok. Their Armenian league form has been steadier, with three wins and no defeats.

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: Line-ups

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: Form

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: Head-to-head record

Torreense vs. Ararat Armenia: The standings