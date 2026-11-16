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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Sitterstadion
team-logoScotland
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Watch Switzerland vs Scotland live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Switzerland play Scotland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final group match in UEFA Nations League B, Group 1.

Already top of the table, Murat Yakin's side have secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed the Nati's promotion with a game to spare.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He expects the team's basic structure to remain intact.

For Scotland, the trip to St. Gallen follows a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Sébastien Pocognoli's side will want to carry that momentum into Monday's match.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, boosting Scotland's midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

Switzerland have won four and drawn one of their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded just one across four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

Across their past five games, Scotland have recorded two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their latest result was the 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six in that period.

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
3-4-1-2
G. KobelG. KobelS. BritschgiS. BritschgiM. AkanjiM. AkanjiN. ElvediN. ElvediR. RodriguezR. RodriguezD. NdoyeD. NdoyeD. ZakariaD. ZakariaM. AebischerM. AebischerR. FreulerR. FreulerF. RiederF. RiederB. EmboloB. EmboloA. GunnA. GunnK. TierneyK. TierneyL. GrahamL. GrahamR. PorteousR. PorteousA. RobertsonA. RobertsonL. FergusonL. FergusonB. Gannon-DoakB. Gannon-DoakJ. McGinnJ. McGinnB. GilmourB. GilmourC. AdamsC. AdamsS. McTominayS. McTominay
Scotland crest
Scotland
SCO
4-2-3-1
Switzerland

Starting XI

Scotland

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • S. Pocognoli

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

SUI

SUI - Form

MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
SVN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SCO

SCO - Form

SVN
D0-0
SUI
L0-3
MKD
W0-2
SVN
L1-2
MKD
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawScotland
2
1
0
UEFA Nations League B
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
European Championship
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
FT
Friendlies
Scotland badge
Scotland
SCO
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored2/3

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
5410111+1013
D
W
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
522153+28
D
W
L
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
521256-17
W
L
W
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
5005112-110
L
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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