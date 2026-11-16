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Switzerland vs Scotland: kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 Nov 16, 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final group match in UEFA Nations League B, Group 1.

Already top of the table, Murat Yakin's side have secured promotion to League A. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia confirmed the Nati's promotion with a game to spare.

Yakin plans to rotate his squad and give players who have had little playing time during this international break a chance. He expects the team's basic structure to remain intact.

For Scotland, the trip to St. Gallen follows a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. Sébastien Pocognoli's side will want to carry that momentum into Monday's match.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, boosting Scotland's midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in an effort to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening with Switzerland and Scotland?

Switzerland have won four and drawn one of their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded just one across four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

Across their past five games, Scotland have recorded two wins, a draw and two defeats. Their latest result was the 2-1 win over North Macedonia, following a 2-1 defeat by Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat by Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six in that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: form

Switzerland vs Scotland: head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: the tables