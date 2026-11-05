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Europa League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoDinamo Zagreb
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb
Sunderland
Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League

Sunderland play Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
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Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Stadium of Light

Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

RTL+ will show the match live. All broadcasters and streaming options are listed below.

Topics of the week: What has happened at Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb?

Sunderland have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3-1 to Coventry City in the Premier League, having beaten Brentford 3-2 in the Carabao Cup before that. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Dinamo Zagreb have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 1-0 to Rudes in the Croatian league. In the Europa League, Dinamo beat RSC Anderlecht 1-0 and lost 4-2 to Nijmegen. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

SUN

SUN - Form

BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
LEE
D0-0
BRE
W3-2
COV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DZG

DZG - Form

AND
W1-0
SLA
W1-5
NEC
L2-4
RJK
W2-1
RUD
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Line-ups

Sunderland vs Dinamo Zagreb Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Form

SUN

SUN - Form

BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
LEE
D0-0
BRE
W3-2
COV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
DZG

DZG - Form

AND
W1-0
SLA
W1-5
NEC
L2-4
RJK
W2-1
RUD
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Head-to-head record

Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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