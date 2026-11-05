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Europa League on television
Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: kick-off time
Sturm Graz and NK Celje: the latest form
Sturm Graz have won two, drawn two and lost one of their past five games. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Wolfsberger AC in the Bundesliga. Their 1-0 Europa League win against Marseille stands out, while they lost 3-2 to Austria Lustenau in the cup. Across those five games, Sturm Graz scored 13 goals and conceded seven.
NK Celje have had a mixed run too, with one win, three draws and one defeat in their last five matches. They beat Nafta 4-0 in the Slovenian SNL last time out. Their 2-2 Europa League draw against RB Salzburg remains their most notable result, though a 3-0 defeat against Omonia Nicosia followed. Celje scored seven goals and conceded six over those five games.
Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: line-ups
Sturm Graz vs NK Celje lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- F. Ingolitsch
- Z. Zeljkovic
Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: form
Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: head-to-head record
Head to Head
Sturm Graz vs. NK Celje: the tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|2
|+9
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|3
|+8
|12
W
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|7
W
W
D
L
|11
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
W
W
D
L
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
D
L
W
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|+3
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
L
L
W
W
|17
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|5
D
W
D
L
|18
|4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|5
D
D
L
W
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
L
L
D
W
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
D
W
L
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|22
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|23
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|4
L
D
L
W
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|28
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
L
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|32
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L