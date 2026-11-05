Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might face geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
- Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
- Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!
Europa League on TV
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time
Sp. Prague and Bournemouth kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.
Watch Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth live today: TV channel and live stream
In Germany, RTL+ will show Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live. You will find all the broadcast information below.
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Recent results
Sparta Prague have won one, drawn two and lost two of their past five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Bohemians 1905 Prague. They also thrashed Slovacko 5-1, but lost 2-0 to Banik Ostrava in the cup and 1-0 to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Europa League. Across those five games, Sparta scored six goals and conceded three.
Bournemouth have won their last five competitive matches without conceding a goal. Most recently, they beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League. Before that, they defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. They scored ten goals and conceded none across the five matches.
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Line-ups
Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- B. Priske
- M. Rose
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Form
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head record
Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|10
D
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|10
D
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|9
W
L
W
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|3
|+6
|7
W
W
D
L
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|13
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
L
L
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|16
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|6
L
L
W
W
|17
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|5
D
L
D
W
|18
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
D
W
D
L
|19
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|6
|+2
|4
L
D
L
W
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
D
L
W
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|4
D
L
W
L
|23
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|24
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
L
W
D
L
|25
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|4
L
D
L
W
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|29
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
W
L
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|32
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|1
L
L
D
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L