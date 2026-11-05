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Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Sp. Prague and Bournemouth kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth live today: TV channel and live stream

RTL+ will show Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live in Germany. Find the full broadcast details below.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Recent form

Sparta Prague have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. They most recently drew 0-0 with Bohemians 1905 Prague. Their emphatic 5-1 win over Slovacko stands out, but they also lost 0-2 to Banik Ostrava in the cup and 0-1 to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Sparta scored six goals and conceded three.

Bournemouth have won their last five competitive matches without conceding a goal. Their latest result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United. Before that, they beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded none.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Line-ups

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Form

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: The tables