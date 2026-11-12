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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSlovenia
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
team-logoSwitzerland
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Watch Slovenia vs Switzerland live today: Who is showing the match on TV and live stream?

Slovenia vs Switzerland
Slovenia
Switzerland
UEFA Nations League B

Slovenia play Switzerland in UEFA Nations League B. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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Slovenia vs Switzerland: Kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5
Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

At Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana, Slovenia host Switzerland in UEFA Nations League B. Both teams need points in the battle to top the group.

After opening their Nations League campaign with a draw against Scotland and a defeat to Switzerland, Slovenia got back on track with wins over North Macedonia and Scotland. Bošjan Cesar’s side remain under pressure in the group.

Group leaders Switzerland arrive in Ljubljana having won all four of their Nations League matches so far. The World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina is the only blemish on an otherwise strong season for Murat Yakin’s side.

Yakin must do without Granit Xhaka. The captain and midfield strategist is out with a calf injury, a significant loss for a team who rely on his experience in central midfield. Miro Muheim is also unavailable.

For Slovenia, this home match offers a chance to close the gap on the leaders. Cesar will need the individual quality of Jan Oblak and Benjamin Šeško to beat Switzerland.

Find broadcast, live stream and kick-off information below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening with Slovenia and Switzerland?

Slovenia have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Scotland 2-1 in the Nations League, having previously lost 2-1 to Switzerland. Across those five matches, they scored six goals and conceded six.

By contrast, Switzerland have four wins and one defeat in their last five games. Yakin’s side won all four Nations League matches, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland and a 2-1 win over Slovenia. Only the World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina (1-3) interrupted their winning run. They scored nine goals and conceded five during that period.

SVN

SVN - Form

CRO
L2-1
SCO
D0-0
MKD
W2-0
SUI
L2-1
SCO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUI

SUI - Form

ARG
L3-1
MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Line-ups

Slovenia vs Switzerland Probable lineups

5-4-1
Slovenia crest
Slovenia
SVN
Formation
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
4-2-3-1
J. OblakJ. OblakS. KuzmicS. KuzmicD. BrekaloD. BrekaloJ. BijolJ. Bijolteam-logoZ. KarnicnikV. DrkusicV. DrkusicM. ZabukovnikM. ZabukovnikD. SturmD. Sturmteam-logoA. Matkoteam-logoA. Gnezda CerinZ. VipotnikZ. VipotnikG. KobelG. KobelN. ElvediN. ElvediM. AkanjiM. AkanjiR. RodriguezR. RodriguezS. BritschgiS. BritschgiD. SowD. SowV. SierroV. SierroF. RiederF. RiederD. NdoyeD. NdoyeR. FreulerR. FreulerZ. AmdouniZ. Amdouni
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
5-4-1
Slovenia

Starting XI

Switzerland

Manager

  • B. Cesar
  • M. Yakin

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Form

SVN

SVN - Form

CRO
L2-1
SCO
D0-0
MKD
W2-0
SUI
L2-1
SCO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SUI

SUI - Form

ARG
L3-1
MKD
W0-3
SCO
W0-3
SVN
W2-1
MKD
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Slovenia vs Switzerland: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

SloveniaDrawSwitzerland
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League B
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
2
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Slovenia vs Switzerland: The tables

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwitzerlandSwitzerlandSUI
4400111+1012
W
W
W
W
2
SloveniaSloveniaSVN
421153+27
W
L
W
D
3
ScotlandScotlandSCO
411235-24
L
W
L
D
4
North MacedoniaNorth MacedoniaMKD
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation
Relegation Playoff

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