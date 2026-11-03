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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 Nov 4, 2026 - 15:00 Fortuna Arena

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal live.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Recent form

Slavia Prague have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat FK Jablonec 5-0 in the Czech league. Before that, Slavia beat Slavia Brno 4-0 in the cup and drew 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.

Arsenal have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. The Gunners most recently won 1-0 away at Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that, they beat Everton 2-0 and won 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored six goals and conceded three.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Line-ups

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Form

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: The tables