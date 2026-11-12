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Serie A Femminile
team-logoS.S.D. Napoli Femminile
team-logoAC Milan
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Celine Abrahams
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Watch S.S.D. Napoli Femminile v AC Milan live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

S.S.D. Napoli Femminile vs AC Milan
Serie A Femminile
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
AC Milan

How to watch the Serie A match between S.S.D. Napoli Femminile and AC Milan, with kick-off time and team news

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Serie A Femminile - Game Week 7

DAZN is showing Napoli Femminile vs AC Milan live. Here's how to stream the match.

Napoli Femminile host AC Milan in Serie A Femminile, with the teams close together in the table and both looking for points to consolidate their seasons.

After a mixed run, Alessandro Spugna's Napoli Femminile drew 0-0 with Lazio in the last round to end a poor spell. They have won just one of their last five league matches.

Suzanne Bakker's AC Milan have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Inter in the most recent round, and have struggled for consistency.

Against Napoli Femminile, AC Milan have had the upper hand in recent years. They won 2-0 in December 2025 and 6-0 in January 2025.

Only one place separates them in the table: Napoli are ninth and AC Milan are eighth. A win could change the balance in that part of the table.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the match live.

Team news

S.S.D. Napoli Femminile vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Spugna

Alessandro Spugna has yet to name Napoli Femminile's official line-up or provide updates on injuries or suspensions. Squad updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

At AC Milan, Suzanne Bakker has not revealed the likely line-up or disclosed which players may be unavailable or suspended. Further news will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

NAP

NAP - Form

COM
L1-2
SAS
W1-4
INT
D0-0
ROM
L2-1
LAZ
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MIL

MIL - Form

JUV
W2-1
ROM
L4-2
TER
W3-0
COM
L1-0
INT
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Across their last five Serie A matches, Napoli Femminile have one win, two draws and two defeats. They drew 0-0 with Lazio most recently, having previously lost 2-1 to Roma. A 4-1 win over Sassuolo last October was the bright spot. Overall, Napoli have scored six goals and conceded five in those five matches.

AC Milan have two wins and three defeats from their last five league outings. They come into this match after a 3-0 defeat to Inter. Before that, AC Milan had lost 1-0 to Como Women and beaten Ternana Femminile 3-0. They have scored seven goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

S.S.D. Napoli FemminileDrawAC Milan
0
2
3
Serie A Femminile
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
0
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile badge
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
0
FT
Serie A Femminile
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile badge
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
Serie A Femminile
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
6
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile badge
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
0
FT
Serie A Femminile
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile badge
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
0
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
Serie A Femminile
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile badge
S.S.D. Napoli Femminile
NAP
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
1
FT
1Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

Their most recent meeting ended 0-0 at AC Milan's ground in April 2026. Across the last five meetings, AC Milan have won three times to Napoli Femminile's none, with one draw in the tally. AC Milan won 2-0 in December 2025 and 6-0 in January 2025.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
6600217+1418
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
6510130+1316
W
W
D
W
W
3
Calcio Como 1907Calcio Como 1907COM
63211311+211
L
D
D
W
W
4
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6312106+410
W
L
W
D
W
5
JuventusJuventusJUV
63031214-29
W
W
L
L
L
6
Como WomenComo WomenCOM
622245-18
L
W
D
D
L
7
Ternana FemminileTernana FemminileTER
6213511-67
L
D
L
W
W
8
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6204813-56
L
L
W
L
W
9
S.S.D. Napoli FemminileS.S.D. Napoli FemminileNAP
612378-15
D
L
D
W
L
10
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
612337-45
W
D
L
L
L
11
LazioLazioLAZ
603317-63
D
L
D
L
L
12
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
6024513-82
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

Napoli Femminile sit ninth in Serie A Femminile, one place behind eighth-placed AC Milan.

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