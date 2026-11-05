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RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV and streaming details

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live. See below for all available broadcast options.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

RSC Anderlecht have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. They beat KVC Westerlo 4-1 most recently, having suffered a 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent before that. In the Europa League, a 3-0 win over Bialystok sits alongside two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

With four wins and a draw from their last five matches, RB Salzburg are in strong form. They thrashed Austria Lustenau 5-1 in their most recent outing and have gone unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables