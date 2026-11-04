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RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live today: TV and streaming details

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live. See below for all available viewing options.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They beat KVC Westerlo 4-1 most recently, following a 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent. In the Europa League, they have a 3-0 win over Bialystok and two defeats. Across those five matches, Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight.

With four wins and one draw from their last five matches, RB Salzburg are in strong form. They beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 in their most recent outing and have gone unbeaten in their last three consecutive Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 with NK Celje. Across those five matches, Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six.

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: The tables