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Europa League
team-logoAnderlecht
Lotto Park
team-logoSalzburg
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Watch RSC Anderlecht v RB Salzburg live today: who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Anderlecht vs Salzburg
Anderlecht
Salzburg
Europa League

RSC Anderlecht play RB Salzburg in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via livestream today?

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CanadaFubo
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CaribbeanDisney+
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RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht face RB Salzburg on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live. See below for all available viewing options.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg?

Across their last five competitive matches, RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three. Their latest win was a 4-1 victory over KVC Westerlo, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent. In the Europa League, they beat Bialystok 3-0 but suffered two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

RB Salzburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Most recently, they thrashed Austria Lustenau 5-1. Salzburg are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches and drew 2-2 with NK Celje in the Europa League. They scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

AND

AND - Form

DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
JAG
W0-3
GNT
L4-0
WES
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SAL

SAL - Form

ALT
W3-0
CEL
D2-2
LAS
W1-3
SCB
W2-3
LUS
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Line-ups

Anderlecht vs Salzburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Bruno

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Form

AND

AND - Form

DZG
L1-0
BEE
L2-1
JAG
W0-3
GNT
L4-0
WES
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SAL

SAL - Form

ALT
W3-0
CEL
D2-2
LAS
W1-3
SCB
W2-3
LUS
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

AnderlechtDrawSalzburg
0
0
2
Club Friendlies
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
4
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
2
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
0
FT
1Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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