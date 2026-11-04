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RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht face RB Salzburg on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg live. See below for all available viewing options.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg?

Across their last five competitive matches, RSC Anderlecht have won two, drawn none and lost three. Their latest win was a 4-1 victory over KVC Westerlo, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent. In the Europa League, they beat Bialystok 3-0 but suffered two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

RB Salzburg have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Most recently, they thrashed Austria Lustenau 5-1. Salzburg are unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches and drew 2-2 with NK Celje in the Europa League. They scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs RB Salzburg: The tables