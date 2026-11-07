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Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSassuolo
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Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Roma vs Sassuolo
Roma
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to watch Roma v Sassuolo in Serie A, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will show Roma-Sassuolo live, with Sky Sport and NOW also broadcasting the match on a co-exclusive basis. The available channels are listed below.

Roma host Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday evening in the 11th round of Serie A 2026/27, looking to consolidate their position near the top of the table.

After Roma surrendered a 2-0 lead at Old Trafford and lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League, Gasperini wants an immediate response. The fixture list gives them an early chance to bounce back.

A win would lift Roma into second place outright, temporarily putting them one point behind leaders Lazio and ahead of Inter. They cannot afford to slip up in front of their own fans.

Sassuolo arrive on the back of four consecutive defeats, having conceded 16 goals during that run. Their latest setback was a 4-2 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Without captain Domenico Berardi, Aquilani must try to restore some stability to his side. Sassuolo sit 17th and need points in their fight to avoid relegation.

Here's how to watch Roma-Sassuolo live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Roma vs Sassuolo lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Formation
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
3-5-2
D. VasquezD. VasquezL. BalerdiL. BalerdiM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'DickaR. MoraR. MoraM. KoneM. Koneteam-logoWesleyN. MolinaN. MolinaB. CristanteB. CristanteM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. MalenA. MuricA. MuricJ. IdzesJ. IdzesD. Caleta-CarD. Caleta-CarS. WalukiewiczS. WalukiewiczS. CinquegranoS. CinquegranoN. MaticN. MaticJ. DoigJ. DoigK. ThorstvedtK. ThorstvedtI. SulemanaI. SulemanaA. LaurienteA. LaurienteS. EspositoS. Esposito
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Sassuolo

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • A. Aquilani

Gollini is at serious risk of missing out for Roma, so Vasquez is expected to start in goal again. Ndicka returns in defence, while Molina is in contention for a starting place. Svilar, Koné and Dybala are unavailable, joining Pellegrini and Rensch on the absentee list.

Sassuolo travel to the Olimpico without Berardi, who will miss the match and is expected to return after the break. Ismael Koné, Leysen, Boloca, Paz and Skjellerup are also absent. Dominguez is expected to play behind Esposito and Laurienté in the attacking trio.

Roma

Injuries and Suspensions

Sassuolo

Recent form

ROM

ROM - Form

SBR
W4-0
NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
MUN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAS

SAS - Form

MIL
D1-1
FRC
L4-2
COM
L2-0
LAZ
L2-6
FIO
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/17
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Roma have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they lost 3-2 to Manchester United in the Champions League. Before that, they beat Udinese 5-2 and Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A, with a 3-3 draw against Napoli in between. Roma have scored 16 goals and conceded 14 in those five games.

Four consecutive defeats have left Sassuolo with just one draw from their last five matches. Their latest outing ended in a 4-2 home defeat to Fiorentina, following heavy losses to Lazio, 6-2, and Frosinone, 4-2. Sassuolo have scored nine goals and conceded 16 in their last five games.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

RomaDrawSassuolo
4
0
1
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
0
FT
Serie A
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Sassuolo badge
Sassuolo
SAS
4
FT
9Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

When the teams last met in January 2026, Roma won 2-0 at home. Roma have won four of their last five Serie A meetings, with Sassuolo winning the other.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
BolognaBolognaBOL
115241614+217
W
W
W
W
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
16
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11227917-88
L
W
D
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Roma currently sit third in Serie A, while Sassuolo are 17th.

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