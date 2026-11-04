Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might encounter geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).

Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

The match between PFK Levski Sofia and Bialystok kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok live today: TV channel and live stream

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: talking points

Levski Sofia have won three of their last five games, drawing one and losing one. They most recently beat FK Dunav Ruse 1-0 away after a 1-1 draw with Arda Kardzhali. A 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Pilsen stands out. Across those five games, Levski scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bialystok have been strong in the Ekstraklasa, but their Europa League form has been inconsistent. They have won three and lost two of their last five games, including a 6-0 cup win over Lechia Danzig. RSC Anderlecht beat them 3-0 in the Europa League. Bialystok scored eleven goals and conceded four in that spell.

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: line-ups

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: form

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: head-to-head record

PFK Levski Sofia vs Bialystok: the tables