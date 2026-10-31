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Serie B - Game Week 10 Nov 1, 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Renzo Barbera

DAZN and LaB Channel, the two platforms with the rights to Serie B 2026/27, will show Palermo-LR Vicenza live. Here's how to watch on TV and via streaming.

How to watch Palermo vs LR Vicenza with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN gives you a secure, encrypted online connection. By virtually changing your location to a country where the match is broadcast, you can bypass geographical restrictions and watch your favourite team live.

At Stadio Renzo Barbera in Palermo, Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo face Fabio Gallo's LR Vicenza in Serie B. A gulf separates them in the table, but both need points for very different reasons.

Palermo go into the match top of the table after a run that has underlined their ambitions in a convincing season. Their attack has delivered, and the results have been consistent: four wins in their last five league games before a 3-3 draw against Pisa.

In 16th place, LR Vicenza need points to avoid sliding further towards the danger zone. Gallo knows the Barbera is a tough place to play, but his side need to show tangible improvement after an inconsistent start to the season.

Palermo's away wins over Empoli and Mantova, 4-2 and 2-0 respectively, showed they can score on the road. Vicenza ended a difficult spell with a 2-0 win against Empoli, only for a 2-1 defeat against Modena in the last round to halt their momentum.

For the league leaders, three points would consolidate their position. Vicenza need them to climb the table. Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Palermo manager Filippo Inzaghi has yet to announce his official line-up. There is no information on injured or suspended players, with updates due in the hours before kick-off.

For LR Vicenza, manager Fabio Gallo has not yet revealed his official selections for the away match. There is no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. The final squad will be announced shortly before the match.

Recent form

Four wins and a draw from their last five Serie B games give Palermo plenty of momentum. They drew 3-3 against Pisa last time out, after beating Carrarese 2-1 and Mantova 2-0 away from home. Palermo scored twelve goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

LR Vicenza have managed one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five Serie B matches. A 2-1 loss against Modena in the last round followed their 2-0 win over Empoli. Vicenza scored six goals and conceded eight across those five games, with their defending still the biggest concern.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Coppa Italia Palermo PAL 2 LR Vicenza LRV 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

On 5 August 2018, Palermo and LR Vicenza drew 2-2 in the Coppa Italia in their only recorded previous meeting. No other recent meetings between the sides are available.

League table

Palermo lead the Serie B table, while LR Vicenza sit 16th. The gap reflects two very different seasons so far.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and choose a server in a country where the match is broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may still store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

Want to watch on the big screen rather than your phone or laptop? Here's how to get the stream on your TV.