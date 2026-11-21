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Serie A - Game Week 12 Nov 21, 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both sides going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle in and is at the centre of internal controversy and transfer speculation linking him with a move away from Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have lost two of their last five league matches, including a heavy 0-2 defeat at Frosinone. Those results have checked the progress of a side who had shown encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. There is more at stake in this meeting than the table might suggest.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and online below.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must pick his line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on the injured players' conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino also have several absentees. Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that spell came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. They also beat Monza 3-2 and won 3-0 at Parma during that spell. Abate's side have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Previous meetings

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of the last five meetings, Torino one, with one draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those matches and Torino three.

League table

Napoli sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.