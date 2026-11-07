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Serie A - Game Week 11 Nov 8, 2026 - 06:30 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN will show Napoli v Lazio live and hold the rights to every Serie A match in 2026/27. The viewing options are below.

At the Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli host Lazio in a Serie A clash that comes at a delicate moment for both teams, though for different reasons.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli are struggling. After a 2-0 league defeat to Juventus, they lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League. McTominay equalised in the first half, but Bednarek, Gabri Veiga, Kiwior and Samu, from the penalty spot, scored for Porto. De Bruyne and Lucca argued on the pitch, while Allegri's position appears to be under increasing scrutiny.

By contrast, Lazio arrive as Serie A leaders after ten matches and five consecutive wins. Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Cagliari 2-1 in their most recent outing.

Captain Mattia Zaccagni injured a thigh against Cagliari, however, and his recovery could take up to a month. Gattuso appears inclined to start Andrea Pinamonti in his place, though Noslin remains a genuine option.

With Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, Neres and Spinazzola among those still sidelined, Napoli also have absences to contend with. Allegri has De Bruyne and Hojlund back, but his team need to rediscover their cohesion and results before the situation becomes irreversible.

Below are the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Napoli are without the injured Favasuli, Neres, Lobotka, Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Spinazzola, Di Lorenzo and Olivera, while Marianucci is suspended. Allegri is expected to start Meret in goal, with Beukema, Rafa Marín and Rrahmani in defence, Vergara, McTominay, Politano, De Bruyne, Anguissa and Gilmour in midfield, and Hojlund up front.

For Lazio, Furlanetto, Gudmundsson and Zaccagni are out injured. Gattuso is set to start Mandas in goal, with Sutalo, Provstgaard and Floriani Mussolini in defence, Nuno Tavares, Frattesi, Taylor, Belahyane and Isaksen in midfield, and Noslin and Cancellieri in the attacking three.

Recent form

Napoli have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. They scored twelve goals and conceded eleven in that run.

Five straight league wins have taken Lazio to the top of the table. As well as their latest 2-1 victory over Cagliari, they thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 away from home. Gattuso's side scored thirteen goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Napoli won the most recent meeting 2-0 away to Lazio in Serie A in April 2026. Of the five previous meetings available, Lazio won twice and Napoli three times, with a 2-2 draw in February 2025. Lazio lost both of their Serie A meetings with Napoli in the 2025/26 season.

League table

In Serie A, Lazio are top of the table, while Napoli are eighth.