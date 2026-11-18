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Serie A - Game Week 12 Nov 21, 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli vs Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and via live stream.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both sides going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low, and the gap to the top is growing.

Internal controversy has added to Napoli's problems. Kevin De Bruyne has never fully settled in, and transfer speculation suggests he could leave as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. His future remains uncertain.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have had problems of their own. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have halted the progress they showed in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. Their meeting carries more weight than those positions might suggest.

The match will be available to watch live on TV and via stream.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must put together a line-up from the players available, with more precise updates on their conditions expected as the match approaches.

Torino have absentees too: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that came a heavy 4-1 defeat to Porto in the Champions League and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that run was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Across the five games, Napoli scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They most recently drew 1-1 at Lecce, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. They also beat Monza 3-2 and won 3-0 at Parma. Abate's side scored six goals and conceded seven in that run.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli scored seven goals across those games and Torino three.

League table

Napoli are currently tenth in Serie A, with Torino 11th.