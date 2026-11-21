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Serie A - Game Week 12 Nov 22, 2026 - 12:00 San Siro

Milan v Frosinone will be broadcast live in Italy. The TV and live-stream channels are listed below.

Milan return to San Siro on Sunday 22 November 2026 to face Frosinone as Serie A resumes after the international break. Ruben Amorim's side sit fourth and want to build on their away win against Genoa.

There is positive injury news for Milan. Mike Maignan has resumed training with the group on a limited basis and will in all likelihood start in goal. Christian Pulisic will not return to Milanello until the day before the match, but Amorim intends to start the American.

Diego Moreira is the man of the moment at Milan. The Belgian ended the international break with an outstanding Nations League performance against Italy, scoring the goal that made it 4-1 and being named man of the match. He already has four goals and three assists in seven league appearances.

Yunus Musah has carved out an unexpected leading role under Amorim. The American has played 759 minutes in Serie A, more than Rabiot, and did well as a makeshift left-back against Genoa.

Massimiliano Alvini's Frosinone arrive in Milan with three wins in their last five league matches. Their only defeat in that period was a 3-0 loss to Napoli. They sit sixth in the table.

Antonio Raimondo's absence is a blow to the visitors' attack, although he is expected to recover by the end of the year. The club have already made a concrete offer for a Swedish striker to address the problem.

Find the available TV and live-stream channels below.

Team news

Milan welcome back Maignan, who will start after the thigh problem he suffered on international duty. Pulisic is expected at Milanello the day before the match and will start. Pavlovic remains a doubt: the Serbian defender has resumed training on a limited basis, but whether he starts will depend on the previous day's training session. Diawara is ready to replace him. Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Loftus-Cheek, Tomori, Chukwueze and Terracciano remain out. Milan's predicted line-up is: Bouyer; De Winter, Diawara, Gila; Modric, Musah, Moreira, Rabiot; Pulisic; Ramos, Cisse.

Frosinone are without Raimondo, Grillitsch and Terzic through injury, while Bracaglia is suspended. The visitors' predicted line-up is: Palmisani; Akpoguma, Oyono, Monterisi, Calvani; Kvernadze, Ghedjemis, Calo, Cichella; Schmid; Birligea.

Recent form

Milan have three wins, no draws and two defeats in their last five matches in all competitions. Most recently, they won 1-2 away to Genoa in Serie A. They also beat Inter 3-1 and Udinese 2-0 in that period, but suffered a heavy 2-4 home defeat to Bologna and exited the Europa League after a 0-2 loss to Ferencvaros. Across those five matches, Milan scored six goals and conceded nine.

Frosinone have three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent defeat was a 1-0 loss to Cagliari, before which they had beaten Torino 2-0 and thrashed Lecce 5-1. They also drew 4-4 with Atalanta. Across the five matches, Frosinone scored twelve goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 3 February 2024, when Frosinone won 2-3 at home against Milan in Serie A. Milan have won three of their five most recent meetings, with one Frosinone win and one draw. The dataset also lists Milan's 3-1 win at San Siro in December 2023 and a 0-0 draw at the Benito Stirpe in December 2018.

League table

Milan currently sit fourth in Serie A, while Frosinone are sixth.