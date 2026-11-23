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Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 24, 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a rough patch in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca took issue with the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw left them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine straight matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli returned to winning ways on Saturday, as Scott McTominay's goal earned a 1-0 win over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri urged caution, explaining that the final three matchdays of the league phase will largely decide Napoli's European campaign. Still, he insists he wants to go for a result away at City.

Key moments could settle this one in Manchester, with City searching for solidity and Napoli back in confident mood. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City starting XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. City currently have no reported absentees or suspensions.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking reference points. Napoli report no injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's results read the same: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 goals scored and 8 conceded. After the 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri steered his side back to winning ways with the 1-0 victory over Torino. The 4-1 away win over Monza remains their biggest victory of the period.

Head-to-head

City have the upper hand in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one and a draw across the last five, all in the Champions League. The sides last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals and Napoli 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League standings, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad all the more important for Napoli, who still have a place in the table to defend.