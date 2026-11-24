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Champions League - Game Week 5 Nov 24, 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at Manchester's Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday night. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are struggling in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca took issue with the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw left them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli got back to winning ways on Saturday, as Scott McTominay's goal earned them a 1-0 win over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri has urged caution, insisting Napoli's European campaign will be decided mainly in the last three matchdays of the league phase. Still, he made it clear his side will go after a result at City.

Expect fine margins in Manchester: City are searching for solidity, while Napoli have rediscovered their confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. City currently have no injuries or suspensions reported.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the key attacking figures. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham. In the Champions League, they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli have the same record of two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 scored and 8 conceded. Allegri's side bounced back from a 4-1 defeat in Porto to beat Torino 1-0, and the 4-1 away win at Monza remains their biggest victory of the run.

Head-to-head record

City have the upper hand in recent meetings, with three wins to Napoli's one, plus a draw, across the last five encounters, all in the Champions League. They last met on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. That makes the trip to the Etihad a big one for Napoli, who still have a place in the standings to defend.