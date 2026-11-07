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Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 Nov 7, 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

Bayern Munich visit Mainz 05 at the MEWA Arena on Saturday, with the Bundesliga leaders facing unusual circumstances.

After an impressive 2-0 Champions League win away to Atlético Madrid, Bayern travel to the Rhineland-Palatinate side with an attacking personnel crisis. Luis Díaz, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari are all missing, leaving them without four regulars on the wing and up front.

Head coach Vincent Kompany also remains absent from the bench because of meningeal irritation. Assistant Aaron Danks is in charge of the team and recently expressed cautious optimism about Kompany's recovery, although he gave no date for his return.

With four defeats in their last five competitive matches, Mainz are struggling for form. Those results include a 4-1 loss to Elversberg, while the Rhineland-Palatinate side have taken just one of a possible 12 points at home in the league this season.

Still, Mainz have repeatedly sprung surprises against Bayern in the past. And despite their success in Madrid, the record champions have drawn four of their last eight competitive matches.

Harry Kane, newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner with a contract extension secured, leads the attack. Michael Olise and Alphonso Davies are likely to join him in the forward line, provided Davies is not rested.

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Topics of the week: what has been happening at Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich?

Mainz have won one and lost four of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. Most recently, they lost 4-1 to Elversberg. Before that, FSV also lost to Werder Bremen (3-2) and Bayer Leverkusen (4-3). Mainz conceded 14 goals and scored only five in that period.

By contrast, Bayern Munich have won three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, without defeat. A 2-2 league draw against Borussia Dortmund preceded their impressive 2-0 Champions League win away to Atlético Madrid. Bayern scored 15 goals and conceded seven in that period.

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: line-ups

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: form

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: head-to-head record

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: the tables