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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Aaraasen Stadion

On 05.11.2026, Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen kick off at 18:45.

Watch Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen live today: TV channel and live stream

Talking points: How are Lilleström and Viktoria Pilsen shaping up?

Four wins from their last five competitive matches have given Lilleström confidence heading into this one. Most recently, Hans Erik Ödegaard's side won 0:1 away at Start. Their only defeat in that run was a heavy 0:6 loss away to Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Lilleström scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Viktoria Pilsen have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently won 0:4 away at Banik Ostrau in the Czech league, having lost 1:2 to PFK Levski Sofia in their latest Europa League outing. Across all five matches, the club scored 16 goals and conceded eight.

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Line-ups

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Form

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: Head-to-head record

Lilleström vs Viktoria Pilsen: The tables