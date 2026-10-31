Serie A - Game Week 10 Nov 1, 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

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Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with excitement building around the Serie A side.

With nine wins and just one draw from the first ten rounds, the Rome side are building something substantial at the top of the table. Inter are just three points behind them.

Their last outing was a 6-2 thrashing of Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin struck twice. The result consolidated Lazio's sole lead at the top of the table.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico in contrasting circumstances. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three consecutive matches, most recently 4-2 against Roma, and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Having scored against Roma, Nzola leads Cagliari's attack. But their task looks difficult against a Lazio side in this form.

Read on for team news and recent form.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side that have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas retains his place in goal, with Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor make up the midfield, while Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni form the front three. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1 formation. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, with Adopo and Maldini behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Form

Lazio have won their last four Serie A games, with their only draw coming in a friendly against Juve Stabia. Their latest league result was a 6-2 away win over Sassuolo, following victories against Juventus, 3-0, and Parma, 2-1. Across their last five outings, Lazio have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and head into this clash on a run of three consecutive defeats. Their last win was a 1-0 victory away to Udinese. Across their five most recent games, they have scored 4 goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head

The teams last met in February 2026, when Lazio's match against Cagliari ended 0-0. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have three wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring 9 goals to Cagliari's 2.

League table

In Serie A, Lazio currently sit second, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

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