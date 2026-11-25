Sky Sport and NOW will show the match in Italy. Find the live TV and streaming options below, then choose your preferred service.

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Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access and enjoy the match!

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Europa League - Game Week 5 Nov 26, 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Stadium

Juventus host Omonia Nicosia at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the Europa League league phase.

Juventus head into the European fixture on the back of a 4-0 Serie A win over Venezia. They secured the victory in the second half after the home crowd booed them during the first.

Luciano Spalletti turned the game around at half-time, with Woltemade, Koopmeiners, Cabal and Kolo Muani scoring. Juventus sit fifth in the Europa League table.

Henning Berg's Omonia arrive in Turin after a 1-1 league draw with APOEL. The Cypriot side lost their last European match 3-1 to NEC Nijmegen on 5 November.

Omonia are 18th in the Europa League table and need valuable points from a trip where the odds are against them.

Find the TV channel, live streaming options and details on how to follow the match below.

Team news

There is currently no information on the likely line-up, injuries or suspensions for Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Henning Berg's Omonia have likewise released no official details on their line-up, unavailable players or suspensions. We will update this section when news becomes available.

Form

Juventus have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Most recently, they beat Venezia 4-0 in Serie A on 22 November. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Fiorentina, won 2-1 away to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, beat Napoli 2-0 and lost 2-0 in Genoa. They have scored 11 goals and conceded five in those games.

Omonia have one win, one draw and three defeats over the same period. Their latest match ended in a 1-1 league draw with APOEL. Before that, they lost 2-0 away to Anorthosis and 3-1 to NEC Nijmegen in the Europa League, beat AEL Limassol 2-0 and lost 2-0 to AEK Larnaca. The Cypriot side have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

Juventus won the most recent meeting 5-0 in Turin in the Europa League on 30 September 1999. They had won the first leg 5-2 away to Omonia Nicosia on 16 September 1999. Juventus have won both meetings, scoring 10 goals and conceding two.

Standings

Juventus are fifth in the Europa League table, while Omonia Nicosia are 18th.