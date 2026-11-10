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Women's Champions League
team-logoInter
Stadio Brianteo
team-logoManchester City Women
Watch it on OneSoccer
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Watch Inter v Manchester City Women live today: who is showing the match on TV and streaming it live?

Inter vs Manchester City Women
Inter
Manchester City Women
Women's Champions League

How to watch the Women’s Champions League match between Inter and Manchester City Women, including kick-off time and team news

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomDisney+
CanadaOneSoccer
AustraliaDisney+
IrelandDisney+
IndiaFanCode
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights holder's website or open its official streaming app.
  • Log in and find the stream. Create an account or log in to the official broadcaster for full access, then enjoy the match!
crest
Women's Champions League - Game Week 4
Stadio Brianteo

Disney+ will show Inter vs Manchester City Women live. Details on how to watch are below.

At the Stadio Brianteo in Monza, Inter host Manchester City Women in a Women's Champions League match that could shape both teams' European ambitions.

Inter arrive on the back of a good league run. David Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 in their last Serie A Femminile fixture, underlining the defensive solidity that has defined their season. The Women's Champions League, though, presents a much tougher test.

Having faced recent challenges in the WSL, Andree Jeglertz's Manchester City Women responded by thrashing West Ham 5-0 in their last league fixture. The result showed the Citizens' attacking quality and their ability to produce high-level football consistently.

A 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in City's most recent Women's Champions League outing left qualification open. Jeglertz knows victory in Italy would give his team a significant boost in the group standings.

With Inter eighth and Manchester City Women ninth in the Women's Champions League standings, every point matters. The team that show greater determination in Monza could make significant progress.

Here's how to follow the match on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Inter vs Manchester City Women lineups

5-4-1
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Formation
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
4-2-3-1
team-logoC. Runarsdottirteam-logoI. Andresteam-logoM. MilinkovicE. BartoliE. Bartoliteam-logoC. Robustelliniteam-logoS. van Diementeam-logoM. Tomasevicteam-logoK. Vilhjalmsdottirteam-logoH. BugejaB. GlionnaB. Glionnateam-logoE. PolliA. YamashitaA. YamashitaJ. RoseJ. RoseG. PriorG. PriorK. CasparijK. CasparijC. WamserC. WamserI. BeneyI. BeneyG. ClintonG. ClintonA. FujinoA. FujinoS. CoffeyS. CoffeyL. BlindkildeL. BlindkildeM. FowlerM. Fowler
Manchester City Women crest
Manchester City Women
MCI
5-4-1
Inter

Starting XI

Manchester City Women

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Sassarini
  • A. Jeglertz

David Sassarini has not yet revealed Inter's likely starting XI. There is no information on unavailable or suspended players, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

For Manchester City Women, Andree Jeglertz has not announced an expected line-up or indicated any possible absences through injury or suspension. Further team news will be available in the hours before the match.

Recent form

INT

INT - Form

PAR
W3-0
NAP
D0-0
OLL
L6-0
LAZ
W3-0
MIL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
0/5
MCI

MCI - Form

BHA
W3-2
MAN
D1-1
PSG
D1-1
LCL
W1-2
WHU
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Inter have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches in all competitions. Sassarini's side beat AC Milan 3-0 most recently, having defeated Lazio by the same score. Their only setback in that run was a heavy 6-0 Women's Champions League defeat to OL Lyonnes. A goalless draw with Napoli Femminile adds to the picture of solidity in Serie A.

Across their last five outings, Manchester City Women have recorded three wins and two draws. Before beating West Ham 5-0, the Citizens won 3-2 against Brighton and 1-2 away to London City Lionesses. Draws against PSG in the Champions League and Manchester United in the WSL have not dented the confidence of a team who keep scoring.

Previous meetings

No data on previous meetings between Inter and Manchester City Women is available.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300192+179
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
422094+58
W
D
W
D
3
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
422030+38
D
W
D
W
4
OL LyonnesOL LyonnesOLL
3210140+147
W
D
W
5
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
321062+47
W
D
W
6
JuventusJuventusJUV
320183+56
W
W
L
7
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid FemeninoRMA
413074+36
W
D
D
D
8
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
413065+16
W
D
D
D
9
Paris Saint GermainParis Saint GermainPSG
412174+35
L
D
W
D
10
InterInterINT
411239-64
L
L
D
W
11
RomaRomaROM
411228-64
W
L
L
D
12
HB KoegeHB KoegeHBK
3102510-53
L
W
L
13
SL BenficaSL BenficaBEN
310227-53
L
L
W
14
ServetteServetteSER
4103616-103
L
W
L
L
15
BK Haecken FFBK Haecken FFBKH
402215-42
D
D
L
L
16
Paris FCParis FCPAR
4022511-62
L
D
D
L
17
Austria Wien WAustria Wien WWIE
301226-41
L
D
L
18
Oud-Heverlee LeuvenOud-Heverlee LeuvenOUD
3012110-91
L
L
D
Qualification to 1/4 finals
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Inter sit eighth in the Women's Champions League standings, with Manchester City Women ninth.

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