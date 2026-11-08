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Serie A - Game Week 11 Nov 8, 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Luigi Ferraris

DAZN will broadcast Genoa v AC Milan live and exclusively. You'll need a subscription to watch.

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan visit Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on matchday 11 of Serie A. They arrive at Marassi still smarting from a heavy home defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, which has dampened the enthusiasm sparked by their Derby della Madonnina victory.

Meanwhile, Daniele De Rossi's Genoa have won their last three league matches, including a notable home victory over Juventus. They head into this fixture full of confidence.

Fifth in Serie A, AC Milan remain well placed in the league, but their inconsistent performances are a concern. Injuries have depleted Amorim's squad, particularly in defence, while their European disappointments have raised questions about the group's mental resilience.

Diego Moreira scored once and provided two assists in the derby. The Portuguese talent must now deliver away from home too, while Gonçalo Ramos looks for consistency in front of goal.

In 12th place, Genoa have shown they can beat higher-ranked opponents. De Rossi has given his side balance and an identity, making the Ferraris a difficult place to visit.

Find out where to watch Genoa v AC Milan live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Daniele De Rossi's Genoa will be without Elias Havel, Lorenzo Venturino and Joi Xheto Nuredini through injury. Bijlow is likely to start in goal behind a back three of Marcandalli, Oestigard and Vasquez, with El Shaarawy and Baldanzi supporting Osmajic.

For Amorim, the defensive injury problems are mounting: Saelemaekers, Gabbia, Loftus-Cheek, Terracciano, Chukwueze, Pavlovic and Tomori are all out injured. AC Milan's likely XI has Maignan in goal, De Winter, Gila and Diawara in defence, Estupinan at left-back and the Moreira-Ramos-Pulisic trio in attack, with Modric dictating play.

Recent form

Genoa have won four of their last five games, losing only once in one of Serie A's best recent runs. They beat Lecce 2-1 in the most recent round, having previously defeated Juventus 2-0 at home. De Rossi's side have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Across Serie A and the Europa League, AC Milan have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. Their latest outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Ferencvaros, following a 3-1 derby victory over Inter. They have scored six goals and conceded nine in that period.

Head-to-head record

In May 2026, AC Milan won the sides' most recent meeting 2-1 at the Ferraris in Serie A. They have won three of the last five meetings, with two draws and no Genoa victories. The teams have scored a combined 14 goals across those five encounters.

League table

Genoa sit 12th in Serie A, while AC Milan are fifth.