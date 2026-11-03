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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoLiverpool
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
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Watch Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League

Fenerbahçe play Liverpool in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

How to watch Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool live today: TV channel and stream

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool live.

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Team news and recent form

Fenerbahçe have won just one of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. Aston Villa thrashed them 0:6 in the Champions League, while a 2:2 draw against Slavia Prague gave Fenerbahçe their only points in European competition. They scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Liverpool have won four of their last five matches, with a 0:1 defeat to Arsenal the only blemish. They beat Villarreal 4:3 in the Champions League and Brighton 2:0 in the Premier League. The Reds scored eight goals and conceded just three during that spell.

FB

FB - Form

AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Line-ups

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarN. SemedoN. SemedoL. MercanL. MercanY. DemirY. DemirO. AydinO. AydinK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodV. MuriqiV. MuriqiA. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkK. TsimikasK. TsimikasB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzV. MunozV. MunozA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuyt
  • A. Iraola

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Form

FB

FB - Form

AVL
L6-0
ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

BRE
W1-2
VIL
W4-3
BHA
W2-0
CHE
W1-1
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: Head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs Liverpool: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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