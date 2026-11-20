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Serie A - Game Week 12 Nov 21, 2026 - 09:00 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

DAZN will show Como v Cagliari live and holds the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. The link below lets you subscribe and watch the match via live stream.

Como host Cagliari at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, with the two sides chasing very different goals at this stage of the Serie A season.

Cesc Fabregas's Como come into the match after a 2-0 defeat by Inter, but their recent results also include a remarkable 9-1 Champions League win over Lens. Fifth in the table, they have shown they can compete at the highest level in Italy and Europe.

Como confirmed this week that Moise Kean needs further medical tests after a problem in training. The former Fiorentina striker is now not expected back before 2027, leaving Douvikas as their only available recognised centre-forward.

Fabio Pisacane's Cagliari arrive with just one win from their last five league matches. Four defeats have exposed clear defensive weaknesses, although they remain ninth in the table.

Como have the better record in recent meetings: they won 2-1 in Sardinia in March 2026 and 3-1 in May 2025. The November 2025 meeting at the Sinigaglia ended 0-0.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Cesc Fabregas will be without Assane Diao, Jesus Rodriguez, Moise Kean and Jayden Addai, all unavailable through injury. Como's predicted starting XI has Robert Sanchez in goal, with Yan Couto, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Alex Valle and Jacobo Ramon in defence. Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Maximo Perrone, Luis Milla and Martin Baturina make up the midfield, with Anastasios Douvikas as the lone striker.

Fabio Pisacane must do without Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, M'Bala Nzola, Giuseppe Aurelio, Yael Trepy, Harry Winks and Yerry Mina. Cagliari's predicted line-up has Elia Caprile in goal, behind a back four of Nicola Grandu, Juan Rodriguez, Raphael Kofler and Ze Pedro. Alessandro Deiola, Michel Ndary Adopo, Alessandro Romano and Paul Mendy start in midfield, with Daniel Maldini and Kevin Carlos up front.

Recent form

Como have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, losing the other. They beat Sassuolo (2-0), Torino (3-1) and Venezia (1-0) in Serie A, then thrashed Lens 9-1 in the Champions League. Their only defeat came against Inter (2-0). Across those five matches, Como scored 15 goals and conceded three.

Cagliari have one win, no draws and four defeats from their last five league matches. Their sole victory was a 1-0 win over Frosinone on 7 November, after defeats by Monza (4-0), Bologna (0-2), Roma (4-2) and Lazio (2-1). They scored four goals and conceded nine in that run.

Previous meetings

Como won the most recent meeting 2-1 away to Cagliari in Serie A on 7 March 2026. They have three wins to Cagliari's one across the last five meetings, with one draw. That 0-0 at the Sinigaglia in November 2025 was the only match in which neither side scored.

League table

Como currently sit fifth in Serie A, while Cagliari are ninth.