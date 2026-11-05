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Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Celtic Glasgow's match against Beşiktaş kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş live today: TV and live stream details

Fans in Germany can watch the Europa League match between Celtic and Beşiktaş live on RTL+. The link to the platform is below.

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: recent results

Celtic have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent match 0-2 to Falkirk, having drawn 2-2 with Dundee United and won 2-1 away at Hibernian. Across those five matches, Celtic scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

Beşiktaş have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. The Istanbul side most recently drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa. In the Europa League, they picked up points against Crystal Palace (2-2) and Hoffenheim (a 2-3 away win). They scored nine goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: line-ups

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: form

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: head-to-head record

Celtic Glasgow vs Beşiktaş: the tables