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Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoReal Betis
Watch it on DAZN
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Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
Borussia Dortmund
Real Betis
Champions League

Borussia Dortmund play Real Betis in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuper Sport Maximo 360
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!

UEFA Champions League on TV

Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund face Real Betis on 04.11.2026, with kick-off at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis?

Dortmund have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. They last drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, BVB beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. They scored seven goals and conceded five in those five matches.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Betis beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw came in a 0-0 result against Celta Vigo. The heavy 2-5 defeat against Barcelona remains their only loss. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

BVB

BVB - Form

FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BET

BET - Form

POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
4-2-3-1
G. KobelG. KobelW. AntonW. AntonJ. GadouJ. GadouN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckD. SvenssonD. SvenssonF. SilvaF. SilvaJ. RyersonJ. RyersonJ. VeermanJ. VeermanJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamF. NmechaF. NmechaS. GuirassyS. GuirassyA. VallesA. VallesH. BellerinH. BellerinF. GarciaF. GarciaNatanNatanM. BartraM. BartraP. FornalsP. FornalsA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliIscoIscoAntonyAntonyM. RocaM. RocaT. ParrottT. Parrott
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Real Betis

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • M. Pellegrini

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Form

BVB

BVB - Form

FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BET

BET - Form

POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawReal Betis
1
0
0
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
12
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
13
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
14
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
15
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
27
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
29
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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