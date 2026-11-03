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Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

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UEFA Champions League on TV

Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo UCL Sub-Licensee TSN ✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties ✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5) ✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties Monthly from $8.99 Get TSN Mega Soccer Bundle Fubo ✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage ✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app ✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions Monthly from Variable Get Fubo

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 Nov 4, 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund face Real Betis on 04.11.2026, with kick-off at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis?

Dortmund have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. They last drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Before that, BVB beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. They scored seven goals and conceded five in those five matches.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, Betis beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw came in a 0-0 result against Celta Vigo. The heavy 2-5 defeat against Barcelona remains their only loss. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Form

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: Head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Betis: The tables