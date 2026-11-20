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Serie A - Game Week 12 Nov 22, 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

DAZN will show Bologna vs Udinese live. The broadcaster holds the rights to all 380 matches of the 2026/27 Serie A season, and you'll find the channel and the subscription link below.

Bologna host Udinese at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara on Sunday 22 November 2026. The two sides arrive with very different ambitions and very different form.

Raffaele Palladino's side have won four of their last five league matches, a run that has carried them into the European places. Their only setback in that spell came against Inter, and even that 3-1 defeat did little to dent their solidity.

Udinese are struggling. They've lost four of their last five, scoring just three and conceding eleven. Paolo Zanetti's arrival in the dugout has yet to spark the turnaround the club hoped for, and they sit bottom of the table.

Palladino has several absentees, but Nicolò Cambiaghi is back in group training after the ankle injury he picked up on international duty. The winger caught the eye in the last match before the international break, with two assists against Parma.

Up front, Udinese's situation remains complicated, not helped by the rumours surrounding Artem Dovbyk, on loan from Bologna and now on the fringes of Palladino's rotation. The coach has publicly confirmed the Ukrainian isn't yet fit enough to last ninety minutes.

Here's everything you need to know about where to follow Bologna vs Udinese on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Raffaele Palladino's Bologna will be without Emil Holm, Juan Miranda, Jay Enem, Lorenzo De Silvestri and Nicolò Cambiaghi, although the latter recovered at the last minute from the ankle injury sustained on international duty and returned to group training on Wednesday 18 November. Skorupski is expected in goal, with Theate, Darmian and Casale in defence. Pobega, Heggem, Zortea and Ferguson should form the midfield, while Orsolini, Bernardeschi and Odgaard lead the attack.

Paolo Zanetti's Udinese are missing Idrissa Gueye, David Alaba and Nicolò Bertola through injury. Okoye is set to start between the posts behind a back line of Solet, Palma, Abankwah and Vojvoda. Piotrowski, Karlstroem and Kamara make up the midfield, with Davis, Ekkelenkamp and Zaniolo in the attacking trio.

Form

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five Serie A matches, scoring ten goals and conceding seven. Their latest result, a 2-1 win over Parma, extended a strong spell. The run also features a 4-2 win away at Milan and a 2-1 victory over Monza. This is a side that keeps delivering.

Udinese, by contrast, have lost four and drawn one of their last five, scoring just three and conceding eleven. A goalless draw with Parma brought their only point in that time. Defeats to Roma (5-2), Milan (2-0), Lecce (3-0) and Venezia (2-1) tell the story of a side in real trouble.

Head-to-head

The sides last met on 23 February 2026 in Serie A, when Bologna won 1-0 at home. Bologna are unbeaten in the five most recent meetings between the clubs, with three wins and two draws, and Udinese haven't won any of them. The most significant away precedent for Udinese dates back to November 2025, when they were beaten 3-0 on their own ground.

Standings

Bologna currently sit eighth in Serie A, while Udinese are 20th and last.