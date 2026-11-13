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UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 Nov 15, 2026 - 14:45 Koning Boudewijnstadion

Belgium v Italy will air free-to-air on Rai 1, with a free live stream on RaiPlay.

On Sunday, the Koning Boudewijnstadion in Brussels hosts Belgium and Italy in a decisive UEFA Nations League A Group 1 clash. Quarter-final qualification is still in the balance for both teams.

Italy head to Brussels in fine form after beating France 3-1 at San Siro on Thursday evening. Francesco Esposito scored twice, first in the 26th minute and then with a decisive penalty in the 75th, as the Azzurri overturned an early deficit caused by Olise's goal.

France had 65% of possession, but Roberto Mancini's side exploited vertical transitions with lethal precision. Davide Frattesi made it 2-1 in the 63rd minute, one minute after Federico Dimarco came on and provided the assist.

Belgium claimed three important points in Turkey on Thursday, winning 2-1 thanks to Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere. Mark van Bommel's side now have nine points and would secure a place in the quarter-finals with a win in Brussels, regardless of other results.

Having missed the trip to Izmir because of a hip problem, Romelu Lukaku could return for this match if van Bommel gets his wish. Doku has already shown he is in form after a long injury lay-off.

Italy and Belgium are separated by just one point: the Azzurri lead the group on ten, with the Red Devils on nine. A Belgian win would turn the standings around. A draw or defeat would give Italy top spot.

Here's how to watch Belgium v Italy on TV and online.

Team news

For Belgium, Mark van Bommel has yet to announce a probable line-up or provide official updates on injuries or suspensions. Romelu Lukaku missed the trip to Turkey because of a hip problem, and his availability will be assessed in the hours before kick-off. Further updates will come closer to the game.

Roberto Mancini has not named his starting line-up either. Italy's coaching staff will update the list of available players after the latest fitness assessments before the match. Any news of injuries or suspensions will come in the hours before kick-off.

Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five Nations League matches, most recently beating Turkey 2-1 on Thursday. Before that, the Red Devils suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against France but beat Turkey 3-0 at home in October. Across those five games, Belgium have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Four wins and a draw in their last five outings have put Italy in strong form. The Azzurri beat France 3-1 at San Siro on Thursday after drawing 1-1 at the Parc des Princes last month. Over that stretch, Mancini's side have scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 25 September 2026, when Belgium won 2-0 away to Italy in the group stage of this same Nations League. Each side have won twice in their last five meetings, with one draw. The most recent matches all took place in the Nations League between 2024 and 2026.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Italy ITA 5 3 1 1 11 6 +5 10 W W D W L 2 France FRA 5 3 1 1 8 5 +3 10 L W D W W 3 Belgium BEL 5 3 0 2 8 6 +2 9 W L W L W 4 Turkiye TUR 5 0 0 5 3 13 -10 0 L L L L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In the UEFA Nations League A Group 1 standings, Italy are first and Belgium third.