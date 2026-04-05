Goal.com
Live
Zamalek SC, February 2026Zamalek SC
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Video: 'White Remontada'... Zamalek thrash Al-Masry and extend their lead at the top of the league

Al Masry SC vs Zamalek SC
Al Masry SC
Zamalek SC
Premier League
Egypt

Nasser Mansi: Man of the Match

Zamalek thrashed their rivals Al-Masry 4–1 in today’s match at the Borg Al-Arab Stadium in Alexandria, in the first round of the Egyptian Premier League play-offs.

Al-Masry opened the scoring in the 13th minute through Osama Al-Zamrawi, before Zamalek equalised in the 30th minute via Uday Al-Dabbagh.

Nasser Mansi scored twice for Zamalek in the 44th and 75th minutes, before Hossam Abdel-Majeed rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute.

Zamalek moved their tally to 46 points at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, three points clear of second-placed Pyramids, who have yet to play their first-round fixture, whilst Al-Masry’s tally stands at 32 points in fifth place.

Zamalek striker Nasser Mansi was named Man of the Match after an outstanding performance in which he scored a superb brace.

CAF Confederations Cup
CR Belouizdad crest
CR Belouizdad
CRB
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM
Premier League
Pyramids FC crest
Pyramids FC
PYR
Al Masry SC crest
Al Masry SC
ALM

In the relegation group, Al-Ahly Bank beat Haras El-Hodood 4-2.

Al-Ahly’s four goals were scored by Osama Faisal (33’), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (58’, 74’) and Sayed Neymar (88’), whilst Haras El-Hodood’s goals were scored by Moamen Awad (7’) and Mohamed Hamdy (48’).

Al-Ahly Bank moved up to 30 points in third place, whilst Haras Al-Hodood remained on 18 points in 11th place.

Tala’ea El-Gaish drew 0-0 with Ismaily, leaving Ismaily on 13 points at the bottom of the table, whilst Tala’ea El-Gaish reached 23 points in seventh place.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting